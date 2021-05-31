Albion Seniors split first four, Juniors 1-0

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors fought back to .500 after starting 0-2 while the Juniors have won their only game thus far this season.
The Seniors opened May 22 with a pair of shutout losses before finishing the weekend with a win and hitting the seams off the baseball two nights later.
The Juniors started their season on May 25 and matched their older teammates with an identical result. The Seniors lost 9-0 to Central City and 7-0 against York before an 8-0 victory over Geneva and a 12-0 drubbing of Ord. The Juniors downed Ord also 12-0 earlier in the evening on May 25.
ALBION SENIORS 12, ORD 0: Albion took advantage of nine Ord errors and collected seven total hits. The Cornerstone Seniors scored two in the first and one in the second before exploding for seven in the third.
Albion scored those seven with just three hits in the frame. A walk and four errors contributed to the offensive breakout. Same Grape and Ryan Kramer each had two hits. Trent Patzel, Calvin Webster and Kramer all scored two runs.
Kyle Preister started and went four innings with no hits, one walk and eight strikeouts.
ALBION 8, GENEVA 0: The Cornerstone Seniors scored four in the second and four in the fifth and needed just five hits thanks to nine walks by the Geneva pitching staff.
James Fogleman was 1 for 1, drove in two with a single to end the game in the fifth and drew three walks. Carsten Bird picked up the pitching win while allowing just one hit, walking three and striking out seven.
YORK 7, ALBION 0: A pitcher's duel through the first four innings came down to the fifth, sixth and seventh innings where York plated all seven of its runs and Albion went 1 for its final 11.
The Cornerstone Seniors had the bases loaded and just one down in the fourth but left the bags full on back-to-back swinging strikeouts.
An error with two on led to two York runs in the fifth, another error with two on then a two-out single made it 4-0 after six and York added three more in the seventh on four singles. Preister had the one hit for Albion.
CENTRAL CITY 9, ALBION 0: Central City jumped on Albion early with six runs in the first inning on just two hits. A dropped third strike, walk, single, hit batter, error, RBI ground out, bases-loaded walk and two RBI double made it 6-0. Central City added three more in the fourth. Patzel and Caden Stokes had the only Albion hits.
ALBION JUNIORS 12, ORD 0: The Juniors needed just four hits thanks to seven walks and five Ord errors. The Cornerstone Juniors led 2-0 after the first thanks to two runs on two passed balls with the bases loaded. The Juniors then broke it open in the third with eight runs on two doubles, two singles, two walks, a hit batter and an error.
Bird, Sam Grape, Patzel and Stokes each had a hit, Bird drove in two and Patzel was the winning pitcher on four innings of work with no hits and no walks but 11 strikeouts.
