Albion Seniors split first four, Juniors 1-0

James Fogleman was 1 for 1, drove in two with a single to end the game in the fifth and drew three walks. Carsten Bird picked up the pitching win while allowing just one hit, walking three and striking out seven.

YORK 7, ALBION 0: A pitcher's duel through the first four innings came down to the fifth, sixth and seventh innings where York plated all seven of its runs and Albion went 1 for its final 11.

The Cornerstone Seniors had the bases loaded and just one down in the fourth but left the bags full on back-to-back swinging strikeouts.

An error with two on led to two York runs in the fifth, another error with two on then a two-out single made it 4-0 after six and York added three more in the seventh on four singles. Preister had the one hit for Albion.

CENTRAL CITY 9, ALBION 0: Central City jumped on Albion early with six runs in the first inning on just two hits. A dropped third strike, walk, single, hit batter, error, RBI ground out, bases-loaded walk and two RBI double made it 6-0. Central City added three more in the fourth. Patzel and Caden Stokes had the only Albion hits.