All-Star soccer games canceled

The All-Star high school boys and girls soccer games slated for Wednesday at Central Community College-Columbus were canceled due to inclement weather. Central decided to forego the matches when two days of rain created potentially dangerous field conditions.

For the girls game, Columbus High had six players selected to participate in the game in Mavzuna Rozikov, Netty Ramirez, Addie Heule, Addie Kudron and Alyssa and Emma Zwingman.

Liz Adamy and Kate Maguire was to represent Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview's two selections for the game was Carly Schaad and Cassidy Henggeler.

In the boys game, Alex Ortiz, Juan Rodriguez, Derek Beltran, Blake Thompson, Israel Robledo were picked to represent the Discoverers. Four Shamrocks, Chance Bailey, Carson Czarnick, Zane Beiermannn and Devon Borchers, were selected to play.

CCC-Columbus will host two All-Star games next week with softball on Wednesday and volleyball on Thursday.

Below is the full soccer roster:

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.