 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

All-Star soccer games canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
Soccer Ball

The All-Star high school boys and girls soccer games slated for Wednesday at Central Community College-Columbus were canceled due to inclement weather. Central decided to forego the matches when two days of rain created potentially dangerous field conditions.

For the girls game, Columbus High had six players selected to participate in the game in Mavzuna Rozikov, Netty Ramirez, Addie Heule, Addie Kudron and Alyssa and Emma Zwingman.

Liz Adamy and Kate Maguire was to represent Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview's two selections for the game was Carly Schaad and Cassidy Henggeler.

In the boys game, Alex Ortiz, Juan Rodriguez, Derek Beltran, Blake Thompson, Israel Robledo were picked to represent the Discoverers. Four Shamrocks, Chance Bailey, Carson Czarnick, Zane Beiermannn and Devon Borchers, were selected to play.

CCC-Columbus will host two All-Star games next week with softball on Wednesday and volleyball on Thursday.

Below is the full soccer roster:

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

All-Star Soccer Rosters

Girls Soccer

Green Team

Briyeth Munoz (Lexington)

Venus Sanchez (Lexington)

Esmeralda Guzman (Hastings)

Mavzuna Rozikov (Columbus High)

Liz Adamy (Scotus)

Aubree Van Berkum (South Sioux City)

Alexa De La Torre (South Sioux City)

Karina Hernandez (South Sioux City)

Arlin Munoz (Lexington)

Elly Spiecher (Waverly)

Thalia Tenney (Fremont)

Arly Ortiz (Lexington)

Silver Team

Taylor Paul (Grand Island Northwest)

Carly Schaad (Lakeview)

Netty Ramirez (Columbus High)

Kate Maguire (Scotus)

Ellie Hutsell (Aurora)

Addie Heule (Columbus High)

Addie Kudron (Columbus High)

Emma Zwingman (Columbus High)

Breanna Stuhr (Kearney Catholic)

Denise Lango (Fremont)

Alyssa Zwingman (Columbus High)

Cassidy Henggeler (Lakeview)

Boys Soccer

Silver Team

Juan Burke (Grand Island)

Jeremy Bernal (Fremont)

James Dekan (Kearney)

Alex Ortiz (Columbus High)

Jordy Enamorado-Garcia (Lexington)

Brett Reestman (Norfolk)

Chance Bailey (Scotus)

Nolan Brinegar (Kearney)

Juan Rodriguez (Columbus High)

Diego Martinez-Maravilla (Lexington)

Derek Beltran (Columbus High)

Zach Kounovsky (Kearney)

Ernesto Vargas-Hernandez (Lexington)

Green Team

Carson Czarnick (Scotus)

Blake Thompson (Columbus High)

Zane Beiermann (Scotus)

Israel Robledo (Columbus High)

Devon Borchers (Scotus)

Gonzalo Fernandez (Grand Island)

Christian Andrade (Fremont)

Tyler Luna (North Platte)

Ryland Garrett (Kearney)

Miguel Raymundo-Jesus (Lexington)

Javier Baide (Grand Island)

Rufay Enow (Omaha South)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flyer girls defend 3200 title

Flyer girls defend 3200 title

Omaha - Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball made it all the way back to the state title game minus a certain someone who now plays in Lincol…

CHS unified earns three medals

CHS unified earns three medals

OMAHA - Columbus High's unified team of Alex Lotspeich and Ashton LaPointe came into the state meet with a target on their backs.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scotus golf wins state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News