All-Star soccer games canceled

The All-Star high school boys and girls soccer games slated for Wednesday at Central Community College-Columbus were canceled due to inclement weather. Central decided to forego the matches when two days of rain created potentially dangerous field conditions.
For the girls game, Columbus High had six players selected to participate in the game in Mavzuna Rozikov, Netty Ramirez, Addie Heule, Addie Kudron and Alyssa and Emma Zwingman.
Liz Adamy and Kate Maguire was to represent Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview's two selections for the game was Carly Schaad and Cassidy Henggeler.
In the boys game, Alex Ortiz, Juan Rodriguez, Derek Beltran, Blake Thompson, Israel Robledo were picked to represent the Discoverers. Four Shamrocks, Chance Bailey, Carson Czarnick, Zane Beiermannn and Devon Borchers, were selected to play.
CCC-Columbus will host two All-Star games next week with softball on Wednesday and volleyball on Thursday.
Below is the full soccer roster:
All-Star Soccer Rosters
Girls Soccer
Green Team
Briyeth Munoz (Lexington)
Venus Sanchez (Lexington)
Esmeralda Guzman (Hastings)
Mavzuna Rozikov (Columbus High)
Liz Adamy (Scotus)
Aubree Van Berkum (South Sioux City)
Alexa De La Torre (South Sioux City)
Karina Hernandez (South Sioux City)
Arlin Munoz (Lexington)
Elly Spiecher (Waverly)
Thalia Tenney (Fremont)
Arly Ortiz (Lexington)
Silver Team
Taylor Paul (Grand Island Northwest)
Carly Schaad (Lakeview)
Netty Ramirez (Columbus High)
Kate Maguire (Scotus)
Ellie Hutsell (Aurora)
Addie Heule (Columbus High)
Addie Kudron (Columbus High)
Emma Zwingman (Columbus High)
Breanna Stuhr (Kearney Catholic)
Denise Lango (Fremont)
Alyssa Zwingman (Columbus High)
Cassidy Henggeler (Lakeview)
Boys Soccer
Silver Team
Juan Burke (Grand Island)
Jeremy Bernal (Fremont)
James Dekan (Kearney)
Alex Ortiz (Columbus High)
Jordy Enamorado-Garcia (Lexington)
Brett Reestman (Norfolk)
Chance Bailey (Scotus)
Nolan Brinegar (Kearney)
Juan Rodriguez (Columbus High)
Diego Martinez-Maravilla (Lexington)
Derek Beltran (Columbus High)
Zach Kounovsky (Kearney)
Ernesto Vargas-Hernandez (Lexington)
Green Team
Carson Czarnick (Scotus)
Blake Thompson (Columbus High)
Zane Beiermann (Scotus)
Israel Robledo (Columbus High)
Devon Borchers (Scotus)
Gonzalo Fernandez (Grand Island)
Christian Andrade (Fremont)
Tyler Luna (North Platte)
Ryland Garrett (Kearney)
Miguel Raymundo-Jesus (Lexington)
Javier Baide (Grand Island)
Rufay Enow (Omaha South)
