All-Star soccer kicks off Wednesday

The best soccer players from the Central Community College area come to Columbus on Wednesday for Central's annual All-Star Game, kicking off successive weeks of exhibitions at the college.

Soccer starts it with a total of 19 Columbus players on the boys and girls rosters.

The girls begin play at 5 p.m. followed by the boys at 6:30. Next week is all-star softball June 1 at 5 p.m. and followed by volleyball June 2 at 7 p.m. and girls and boys basketball starting June 9 at 5:30 p.m.

This year's girls will be coached by Lexington head coach Keith Allen and Columbus High head coach Zack Wayman. Allen leads a Green roster that includes locals Mavzuna Rozikov (CHS) and Liz Adamy (Scotus) though Adamy will be sidelined after an injury at state soccer.

Wayman's Silver Team includes five from his squad, Netty Ramirez, Addi Heule, Addie Kudron, Emma and Alyssa Zwingman, two from Lakeview, Carly Schaad and Cassidy Heggeler and Scotus defender Kate Maguire.

Other players on the field include representatives from Aurora, Fremont, Grand Island Northwest, Hastings, Kearney Lexington, South Sioux City and Waverly.

The boys Silver Team will be led by Norfolk coach Joe Myers and included Alex Ortiz, Juan Rodriguez and Derek Beltran from Columbus High and Chance Bailey from Scotus. Shamrocks head coach P.J. Miller leads a Green Team with Blake Thompson and Israel Robledo from CHS and Carson Czarnick, Zane Beiermann and Devon Borchers from his SCC roster.

Other boys players come from Fremont, Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Norfolk, North Platte and Omaha South.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.