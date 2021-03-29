Although still without a goal, Lakeview boys find some offensive ability

Lakeview boys soccer is still without a goal on the season but not without hope that some will soon follow Saturday's 5-0 loss at Waverly.

The defeat dropped the Vikings to 0-4 but included another solid day in net for goalkeeper Mason Klug and more shots on goal than in the previous four matches combined.

"We were stringing passes together a lot more than in our first three games. We had a lot more possession," coach Joe Madden said. "Oliver Jimenez, Angel Rodriguez and Kevin Dominguez did a good job holding it in the midfield.... We're still working on refining the defense."

Waverly scored two in the first half and three in the second while evening its record to 2-2. Senior Reece Dalton scored three times for the hosts, who had 20 shots on goal. Klug saved 15 of those and has had at least 13 saves in all three of his starts. He made 22 just two days earlier in a loss to Grand Island Northwest.

But while the junior remains a consistent playmaker in net, Lakeview can't find a win until it produces some offense. There were signs of life, in that regard, on Saturday.

Justin Lutjelusche and Miguel Cullum each had shots on goal.