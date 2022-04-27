Always ready to play: Two seasons of injuries weren't enough to keep Mallori Kucera away from college volleyball

Lakeview middle hitter Mallori Kucera has played through pain the majority of the past two seasons. A block on current Husker, and former Waverly outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein, started it all September of 2020 during a weekend tournament.

Since then, Kucera has been through physical therapy, plasma treatments and, most recently, a surgery normally reserved for baseball players.

For those who have seen her take the court the past two years, her internal struggles never betrayed an otherwise confident, focused approach.

Kucera was willing to do whatever it took to get on the court. She owed it to her younger self and to the teammates that took her into the sisterhood after leaving a past life behind. And to be honest, she never would have been happy playing it safe.

"I knew I could do it. I knew I could push through it, and I guess I didn't even look at the long-term effects at that time," Kucera said. "But I'm glad I pushed through it. After watching teammates sit because of injuries and having no choice to play, that's not what I wanted. I couldn't have sat there and watched."

All of that was on her mind last week when the 5-foot-10 middle hitter officially signed to play for Central Community College-Columbus. Her story not only includes an injury-riddled final two seasons but also her transfer from Aquinas Catholic as a freshman and an initial "no" to the Raiders and coach Mary Young.

The no wasn't so much a rejection of the program as it was an admission of uncertainty.

It all started on Sept. 26, 2020, when Lakeview was the runner-up in Aurora. Following a win over Sidney, Lakeview took down Waverly and Lauenstein in the semifinals 25-17, 25-11. Kucera had two kills and two block assists, the biggest of which came on Lauenstein who was held to just four kills - seven under her average.

As Kucera learned later, her arms are hypermobile, a condition that allows more range of motion because her ligaments and joint capsules are too loose. As a blocker, that meant her arms extended back past her head during contact rather than staying stationary at her shoulders.

The Lakeview coaches and training staff first assumed she had hyperextended her elbow. When she went for an MRI the scan revealed a fractured radial head bone. She could have surgery or play through the pain and work the joint back to health with physical therapy.

Well, even though Lakeview went on to play 22 more matches, Kucera only missed two sets all season.

Kucera went through PT from January into the summer of 2021 and began gradually healing. She backed off on serving and other elements in practice, but suffered injury again when, after spraining her ulnar collateral ligament on the Lauenstein block, she inflicted a small tear next to it.

Kucera missed a few more sets this past fall but still played in 83 of a possible 98. She finishes as the team's leader in blocks in each of the past three seasons and a name that will be synonymous with the greatest era of Lakeview volleyball.

"Mallori was part of 84 wins in her three seasons at Lakeview, a three-year run that hasn’t been equaled – in fact, it’s not even close," coach K.C. Belitz said. "She was a big part of that success. She did her job on the court and was also a leader, organizer, and awesome teammate throughout.

"Mallori handled a lot of responsibilities for the team that really made a difference for coaches and her teammates. Mallori was always thinking first about her teammates and her team’s success.”

Kucera's always been a competitor, but coming to Lakeview only highlighted that attribute.

She knew several of her future teammates after playing alongside them on club teams in junior high, but she never could have imagined how quick and deep a bound could be built both on and off the court.

As much as she wanted to be out there for herself, Kucera also wanted to show her teammates the love they gave her as the new face to the program in 2019.

"Leaving (Aquinas) behind was one of the hardest things I've had to do. I had friends there who have been friends since I was little," Kucera said. "It's hard getting into the groove of things in high school, especially midway through a school year. But the girls made it super easy on me."

Kucera dreamed about playing at Northwest Missouri State as a little girl then essentially gave up on contacting the Bearcats and other schools when troubles with her right arm continued. She wasn't sure she wanted to go through it all again and turned down Central.

Once she came to a decision on her future career, everything changed. Looking into dental hygiene she saw an opportunity to start at Central and potentially move on to Hastings College. She reconsidered the offer, contacted Young and asked if the Raiders would still have her.

Only later did she find out that this time an MRI would reveal the necessity of a surgery. She'll miss just about the first half of the season but should be ready to go by October.

That might have convinced others to call it quits. For Kucera, she wasn't built that way.

"My dream since I was a little girl was to go on and play no matter where it was," she said.

Young, who's back for a second straight season after retiring as a coach in 2019 then un-retiring last summer, appreciates the journey Kucera has endured. She looks forward to adding a player to the mix who might have a different perspective on adversity than others.

She also gives the Raiders a proven talent in the middle.

"We're excited to add another Lakeview student-athlete to our roster. Mallori has had some great success at Lakeview and knows how to win, so she's a great fit for our program," Young said. "We look for her to give us some needed depth and strength in the middle hitter position. I believe she is a player that will continue to develop and definitely has some great volleyball days ahead of her."

