Anonymous to minor celebrity, Henderson signs with Hastings bowling

She was considering five other spots, all in Nebraska, but Hastings was always the leader.

Thinking back over the past 12 years, she, until recently, never imagined that something she had a love for at such an early age would provide an opportunity to further her education. What started as fun Saturday nights at moonlight bowling became a more serious endeavor not long after.

Dad sensed she was all in around the age of 11 when she began to adopt a serious approach.

"When she started to mature and learn the patience that not every ball is going to be a strike, and she got the mental part of it down, it became so much easier to coach her," Jim said. "Then she started to learn much more of the technique of bowling - it wasn't just, stand up at the line and throw a ball."

Perhaps the most consequential of everything Jim taught his daughter was the shot-by-shot approach. Put another way, like the popular sports cliché goes: Every game matters. In her case, it was: Every shot matters.

Jim said that attitude is what served her best when all the chips were down and a championship was on the line in February. Somehow, he knew she'd find a way. She's been finding a way for more than a decade now, and he anticipates even more to come.