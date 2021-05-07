Anonymous to minor celebrity, Henderson signs with Hastings bowling

Whirlwind might be the proper term used to describe the last 12 months for Columbus High senior Madison Henderson. A year ago at this time, she couldn't have guessed just how much life has changed in the span of one trip around the sun.
For one, she's not quite as anonymous as she used to be.
In late May of 2020, the Nebraska School Activities Association approved bowling as a sanctioned sport. Henderson, who's been with her father, Jim, on the lanes since the age of 6, had one chance to represent the Discoverers before her high school days were over.
She more than took advantage by leading Columbus High to the first-ever bowling state tournament. In the individual tournament, Henderson qualified for the finals and became the first-ever girls champion in Nebraska history.
On Wednesday, she signed a letter of intent to compete for the Hastings College bowling program.
From no shot to one shot to capitalizing on that one chance, Henderson has become a minor celebrity in the hallways of CHS.
"Having my name known is ... just so weird," Henderson said. "I'm walking around school and some teachers I've never talked to are like, 'Oh my gosh, you're the bowling champion,'" Henderson said. "...It's been super exciting. It's been life-changing."
Henderson became the second Discoverer in the past three years to take her bowling career to the next level. Logan Schilling also earned her way to Hastings in 2019 when the sport was not yet recognized by the NSAA.
The spotlight and the notoriety that goes with becoming a state champion are well deserved and well appreciated by Henderson. But it's likely that she, similar to Schilling, would have found her way to college bowling regardless of her now-famous accomplishments.
Her future coach, CK Moore, said Hastings had been following her career for quite some time. Adding her to the roster might also add some prestige, but it's a reward completely earned by Henderson's talent and ability separate from whether or not she would have had the chance to make history.
Moore first saw Henderson compete in person at a tournament in Hastings before she ever took a shot for a varsity team. The way she went about her business was a stark contrast to most players he observes.
"She just stood out from all the other ladies in the sense of, how she threw the bowling ball, her timing, her approach, her fundamentals," Moore said. "From that moment on, I started learning more about her and met her dad, talked to her.
"...She's, fundamentally, very, very good, and she's going to be a great teammate because she's a quality young lady."
When Hastings first began to reach out, Henderson was initially attracted because of friends who have attended the school. Being close to home was also a factor. She made a visit a few weeks ago, worked out the details with Moore and knew she had found the right fit.
She was considering five other spots, all in Nebraska, but Hastings was always the leader.
Thinking back over the past 12 years, she, until recently, never imagined that something she had a love for at such an early age would provide an opportunity to further her education. What started as fun Saturday nights at moonlight bowling became a more serious endeavor not long after.
Dad sensed she was all in around the age of 11 when she began to adopt a serious approach.
"When she started to mature and learn the patience that not every ball is going to be a strike, and she got the mental part of it down, it became so much easier to coach her," Jim said. "Then she started to learn much more of the technique of bowling - it wasn't just, stand up at the line and throw a ball."
Perhaps the most consequential of everything Jim taught his daughter was the shot-by-shot approach. Put another way, like the popular sports cliché goes: Every game matters. In her case, it was: Every shot matters.
Jim said that attitude is what served her best when all the chips were down and a championship was on the line in February. Somehow, he knew she'd find a way. She's been finding a way for more than a decade now, and he anticipates even more to come.
"This has all come fast and furious. We knew this day was coming, and now that it's here, everything coming to fruition, the whole thing, I'm all in," Jim said. "I'm so happy as a coach, and a dad, and I couldn't be more proud of all her accomplishments from an academic and athletic standpoint; she's done well."
