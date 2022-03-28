Antlers topple 'Rocks early in second half

Elkhorn scored in the first minute of the second half and held on for the next 39-plus while dropping the Scotus Central Catholic girls to 1-2 in a road loss Friday in Elkhorn.

The Antlers had the first goal of the game but were whistled for a foul in the box about 15 minutes later. Scotus tied it on the penalty kick and went into halftime tied 1-1. Against the wind, a tie at halftime was more than encouraging.

But a play up the wing beat three Scotus players and led to the game-winner right after the two teams re-took the field. The Shamrocks had a handful of chances the rest of way but have yet to find their finishing touch and have yet to create regular looks on net.

"Libbie (Brezenski) had three chances that were close to being one-on-ones where she was at speed and had the defense following her," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "Two went right to the goalie and one trickled off her foot. If we could score those, we'd be 3-0 right now. ... We're getting chances; we're just not putting them in."

Elkhorn took the 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a missed Scotus pass at the midfield the Antlers took forward and chipped over the head of Shamrock goalkeeper Faith Weber.

Scotus answered at 28 minutes when Brezenski struck from the spot for her first goal of the season. Younger sister Emma drew the foul in the box and set Libbie up for the equalizer.

The game winner could have been prevented by three different Shamrocks who had a chance to stab possession away as it was carried from the midfield into the attacking zone. As the defense broke down, Weber came out of the goal to cut down the angle but a shot snuck just inside the post.

Libbie found Emma for what seemed to be the game-tying goal with four minutes left until the play was whistled offside.

The loss was the second in a row to go with an overtime defeat to 5-0 Columbus High on March 19. Columbus has six goals in three matches but four of those were in the opener.

The Brezenskis, as expected, are an offensive force. But through three games the siblings are mostly creating offense on their own without much setup assistance from teammates. That might change when freshmen Larkyn Mahoney and Becca Kosch get back from injuries and have more regular playing time.

Yet, even then, adjusting to varsity speed and competition may take time for the newcomers. Coach Brezenski is confident in her defense but admits everything else is a work in progress.

"Our outside wingers have been really slow, and they just don't have the best first touch for us right now, which is a double whammy," she said. "We've got to work on winning the midfield. The first half we were doing well. The second half it wasn't as good."

Scotus looked to even its record back up on Monday evening when it hosted Omaha Concordia. The Shamrocks also go to Blair on Thursday and play Lakeview at Central Community College on Friday.

"I think we'll try a new formation and see what happens and see if we can take some pressure off of Libbie," coach Brezenski said. "We've just got to find some speed at the wing to take the pressure off Emma and Libbie."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.