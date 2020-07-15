Anything but typical

Lakeview will also be taking part in a team camp next week to focus on offensive and defensive plays and sets. Jones typically likes to end summer workouts the week after July 4 but felt the team needed more time together in the unusual summer.

"With everything getting pushed back we had to use this time to do it," Jones said. "Sometimes that kind of eats into kids vacations and other stuff they're doing. We weren't able to make a camp fit, but doing our own (camp) will get exactly what we need to make the summer feel like it was worthwhile."

Lakeview's team camp will serve several purposes. For freshmen and newcomers, it's an introduction to the school, the staff and new teammates. For the holdovers, its a refresher on the systems and expectations they left behind just about five months ago.

The camp also provides the opportunity for some live-action scrimmages.

"We can evaluate the new kids and just kind of remind ourselves of everything here in July, so when November rolls around we'll have mentally gone over that stuff," Jones said.

Next week's camp will serve as the final summer activity for Lakeview's girls basketball team as most of the athletes will shift their attention to volleyball.