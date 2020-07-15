Anything but typical

This summer has been anything but regular for Lakeview girls basketball head coach Monte Jones.
In previous years, the Vikings would have already been to a team camp out of state and would have participated in multiple open gyms.
Ideally, Jones wraps up open gyms and camps early in July and gives his team the rest of the summer off to spend time with family and focus on other activities.
That wasn't an option this year since open gyms were not allowed until just a few weeks ago. That plus a delay on weight room opening has made navigating the summertime especially challenging.
He and the girls were finally back together on the court June 18. Since then, the Lady Vikes have tried to take full advantage of their opportunities.
"As soon as the governor allowed weight rooms, we started with that
Despite being back on the court, it was still not business as usual. Lakeview was limited to shooting and ball-handling workouts. Players were not allowed to share equipment, including basketballs, and no physical contact was allowed.
Some of the restrictions have since been lifted and the Lady Vikes have practiced together for almost three weeks now. Players are now allowed to share a basketball and scrimmage.
Lakeview will also be taking part in a team camp next week to focus on offensive and defensive plays and sets. Jones typically likes to end summer workouts the week after July 4 but felt the team needed more time together in the unusual summer.
"With everything getting pushed back we had to use this time to do it," Jones said. "Sometimes that kind of eats into kids vacations and other stuff they're doing. We weren't able to make a camp fit, but doing our own (camp) will get exactly what we need to make the summer feel like it was worthwhile."
Lakeview's team camp will serve several purposes. For freshmen and newcomers, it's an introduction to the school, the staff and new teammates. For the holdovers, its a refresher on the systems and expectations they left behind just about five months ago.
The camp also provides the opportunity for some live-action scrimmages.
"We can evaluate the new kids and just kind of remind ourselves of everything here in July, so when November rolls around we'll have mentally gone over that stuff," Jones said.
Next week's camp will serve as the final summer activity for Lakeview's girls basketball team as most of the athletes will shift their attention to volleyball.
Despite the awkward summer, Jones still feels confident in his squad and with good reason. He returns every single player from last year's team that fell just short of reaching the subdistrict tournament final.
"I know my players and I know what they can do," Jones said. "The first thing I was really happy with was the physical conditioning. They weren't just laying around for four months. I can tell they were staying active.
"The other thing that stands out is that we got a lot stronger since the end of last season. Their time in the weight room was well spent. Attendance has been good. I think kids have just wanted to able to get out and do something different since they've been restricted for so long. Ive been very happy with that enthusiasm."
