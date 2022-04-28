Arcos' two goals, Gaedeke's two assists earn CHS girls road win at Northeast

Lincoln Northeast packed it in and forced someone other than the usual suspects to beat the defense in Wednesday's final regular season road match for the Columbus High girls.

With star freshman forward Abby Haynes under constant pressure from the Rocket defense, junior Karyme Arcos and sophomore Jordyn Trotta stepped into the breach. Arcos scored twice, Trotta once and CHS had just enough for a 3-2 win that finished the schedule 10-4.

Arcos hadn't scored since March 24 against Norfolk and had just one goal before Wednesday. Trotta had yet to find the back of the net and had just one point - an assist in the first match of the season.

The win earned the Discoverers a bounce back from a 2-0 setback to No. 3 Lincoln Southwest. CHS finishes the regular season with wins in four of the past five.

"It was just one of those days where we did everything right and controlled the game but they still scored two goals, and they were both off our own mistakes," coach Zack Wayman said. "That's the disappointing part, but 90, 95% of the game we did what we needed to do to play well, and it was that little 10, 5% we didn't have quite the focus."

Columbus had 33 shots and but 20 of those on goal. Eight different players had multiple shots on goal and 10 total had at least one.

But it took two flip throw-ins from sophomore Carly Gaedeke and a free kick from freshman Kenzie Shemek that generated each of the three goals.

Arcos scored the first 12 minutes on a header. It stayed 1-0 until the 39th minute when CHS keeper Addi Heule misplayed a ball in the box and allowed the equalizer. That might have been the momentum Northeast needed to take into halftime and change the nature of the game.

Instead, another Gaedeke flip throw, this one off the head of Trotta, gave Columbus the lead back just moments later and sent Northeast into the break stunned.

Arcos extended the lead to 3-1 in the 58th minute thanks to a free kick by Shemek. Northeast keeper Kemper Schaub came off her line but couldn't gain possession. Arcos made a run and found the ball at her feet with a wide-open net.

A Columbus defensive error allowed Northeast to trim the lead back down to one in the 68th minute but the Discoverers didn't allow a shot the rest of the way.

"It just seemed like there were a lot of possessions where we were a little rushed," Wayman said. "We knew we had chances, but we just needed to have a little more composure taking an extra touch, getting a good shot off and having a chance to finish. ... We had so many opportunities and we only gave up three shots on goal and two of them went in."

Columbus found out Tuesday its path to the state tournament. The Discoverers host Omaha Central in the district semifinal on the CHS turf field at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Central is 6-9 and coming off a 1-0 loss to Bellevue East. The Eagles suffered five of those losses to teams listed in either the top 10 of Class A or Class B by the Journal Star. They have three wins over teams with a winning record.

The winner will play the winner of Lincoln East and Lincoln Northeast for a trip to state.

"(Central is) better than the record shows," Wayman said. "A lot of their games have been a lot of tight matches - 1-0, 2-1 games - where they've been in it. They've got talented players, they have a good coach and they're well organized. We need to do the things we need to do well to win. We need to do the little things right and play our game."

