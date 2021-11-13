Area athletes honored with postseason awards

Scotus Central Catholic sophomore Cecilia Arndt and Columbus High junior Sarah Lasso earned the second state medals of their career last month. Those performances plus strong seasons start to finish made Arndt and Lasso two of just 20 players statewide that were named All-State by the Nebraska Coaches Association.

Columbus High tennis players Bohden Jedlicka and Carter Goc were also honored for strong seasons by the coaches association. They were two of less than 60 boys in classes A and B that were considered among the very best.

Arndt became the first Scotus girl to win a state title when she took gold during the state meet at Elks Country Club. She put together a 7-over 79 in the final round and won by three shots. Arndt, fittingly, finished the round with a 20-footer for a par.

"It was great to see Cece earn All-State girls golf honors. Winning nine meets this year is an outstanding accomplishment as a sophomore. The Class C State individual title was icing on the cake. After her ninth place finish last year I knew she would come out firing this year," Scotus coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "She sets a goal for herself and works extremely hard to achieve that goal. She plays with a lot of confidence and composure. Cece played with some of the best golfers in classes B and C this year and either finished atop the leaderboard or close to it each time. All-State girls golf honors are well deserved after her outstanding sophomore season."

Arndt was the only Class C golfer to earn NCA All-State honors.

Lasso won her second medal at the Class A meet at Norfolk Country Club by rolling in a birdie on the 36th hole of the tournament and tying for sixth place. Lasso was also the HAC runner-up this season and 15th at state a year ago. When she won a model last season, she was one of just two other CHS sophomores who had won a state medal in the past 20 years.

"Happy to see Sarah earn this honor. She competed in one of the deepest years of talent in Class A that I have witnessed in my 24 years of coaching," CHS coach Anne Robertson said. "Each week she became more confident in her game and competing with these players. No secret to her success: practice, practice, practice. Already looking forward to next fall."

Jedlicka and Goc were two of the best players for Columbus High tennis. Jedlicka was on the top doubles team and Goc the second doubles team. It was a tough go for the Discoverers at the state tournament and a tough finish, but both return next season with valuable experience.

"I nominated Bohden because of his leadership and dedication to the team. He was our top captain and competed every time he stepped on the court," coach Scott Bethune said. "I nominated Carter because he also showed dedication to the program and he joined Bohden as one of the hardest workers on the team."

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

