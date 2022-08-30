Area roundup: Kitt wins Seward Invite, Lasso places third at Kearney

Lakeview senior Hannah Kitt and Columbus High senior Sarah Lasso medaled with top-three finishes on Friday.

Kitt won the Seward Invite with a score of 83. She finished one stroke ahead of Grand Island Northwest's Olivia Ottman. The senior, after shooting a 47 on the front nine, shot the lowest the back nine score in the field with a 36.

"Hannah (Kitt) capturing the gold medal for the day was exciting to watch," Lakeview girls golf head coach Sandy Harrison said. "I do know she put in a lots of golf time this summer and we're all very proud of her."

Lasso earned the bronze medal in the Discoverers' second tournament of the season. She ended the Kearney Invite Friday with a final score of 74, three strokes behind the top-two finishers. Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas and North Platte's Karsen Morrison tied with a 71.

Columbus High tennis played its first invite of the season Friday at the Lincoln Northeast/Lincoln High Invite at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. Discoverers #2 doubles pair of Bohden Jedlicka and Carter Goc earned the bronze medal winning three of the four matches.

Lakeview cross country opened its campaign at Friday's Grand Island Northwest Invite. The Viking boys placed third in the boys 4K as sophomore Kenden Henk placed fourth with a time of 16 minutes, 5.64 seconds.

Lakeview golf at Seward Invite

The Lady Vikes, behind Kitt's gold medal, finished the tournament at Seward Country Club in sixth place with a score of 398. Grand Island Northwest won the team title with a score of 360, 19 strokes better than runner-up Norris.

Ali Mueller placed 22nd overall with a score of 103. Evie Hatcher was two strokes back of Mueller, tallying a 105. Grace Berkeland posted a 107 and Tatiana Henke ended the round with a 110.

Harrison said with a lot of conference opponents at the tournament, it was a good measuring stick to where the team stands.

"We have lots of aspects of the game we need to work on including our physical and mental components of the game," Harrison said. "I see some really good things and definitely areas we need to work on such as our short game. As a team, we need to really pay attention to course management."

Columbus golf at Kearney and Beatrice Invites

The Discoverers placed ninth at the Kearney Invite at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. Behind Lasso's third-place 74, sophomore Jersey Odgaard posted an 88 with a 44 on the front and back nines. Odgaard placed 25th.

"Sarah Lasso is starting to find her groove firing a 74 and finishing in third place," CHS head coach Anne Robertson said. "Jersey Odgaard continues to gain competitive experience and the two players are quickly becoming a one, two punch for the team."

Freshman Molly Goc ended the day scoring a 103. Reagan Frerichs posted a 128 and Elly Roelle-Scheel finished the round with a 144. It was the first varsity tournaments for Frerichs and Scheel.

"Neither was content with their scores, but left knowing neither gave up and battled until the end," Robertson said. "Proud of both players for their efforts and representing Discoverer golf."

In its first tournament of the season, Columbus competed in the Beatrice Invite on Aug. 23 at Beatrice Country Club. As a team, the Discoverers tied for fifth with a 355.

Lasso placed ninth to lead the team with a 78. Odgaard joined Lasso among the medalists with a 14th-place score of 81. Goc ended the round with an 86 while senior Anna Massman and junior Elizabeth Mowrey tied with a 110.

Columbus tennis at LNE/LH Invite

Columbus #2 doubles team of senior Bohden Jedlicka and junior Carter Goc earned the bronze medal on Friday in Lincoln.

In pool play, Jedlicka and Goc won both matches, defeating Crete 8-2 and Norfolk 8-3 to reach the semifinals. In the semis, York edged out the Discoverers 8-5. Jedlicka and Goc bounced back in the third-place match defeating Papillion-La Vista 9-7.

"These two have great chemistry together and that alongside their strong skill base, they can challenge most teams in their division," Discoverers head coach Scott Bethune said. "When they are clicking, it is fun to watch."

As a team, Columbus finished 10th with 21 points. Papillion-La Vista won the meet with 63 points and Crete was the runner-up with 57.

Blake Wemhoff and Alex Zoucha competed as the #1 doubles tandem and they placed ninth. In pool play, they lost 8-2 to Crete and 9-8 to Norfolk. In the two playoff matches, Wemhoff/Zoucha defeated Lincoln Northeast 8-3 and Fremont 8-5.

In #2 singles, Carter Trebac lost both pool matches 8-0 and 8-1. After losing a tight match against Lincoln Northeast 8-6, the sophomore won the 11th-place match 9-7 over Fremont.

Junior Alan Estrada-Morales represented CHS in #1 singles. He lost his first three matches of the day 8-0 before claiming a game against Lincoln Northeast.

The Discoverers will take the court Friday in their home invite beginning at 9 a.m at Pawnee and Gerrard Parks.

"We still have lots to work on," Bethune said. "The season is a work in progress and by the end of the season, the hope is that we are ready across the board."

Lakeview cross country at Northwest Invite

The Vikings ran in its first meet of the season Friday at the Vince Zavala Invite at Ryder Park in Grand Island.

Henk finished fourth in the boys 4K. He finished behind Grand Island Northwest's Christian Mendoza, Wahoo's Keegan Brigham and Northwest's Jose Sutherland. The sophomore finished 55 seconds behind Mendoza.

In the same race, sophomore Eli Escen medaled with a 10th-place finish. He completed the run in 16:33.40. Freshman Levi Moore was 17th at 17:41.25. Juniors Trey Hill and Noah Wyatt finished in 44th and 49th place, respectively.

Lakeview's third-place score of 57 points was 41 behind first-place Northwest. Wahoo was second with 33 points.

In the boys 5K, junior Levi Lutjelusche posted a time of 22:21.26. Jack Burns crossed the finish in 23:23.60.

Bella Stromburg posted the best mark for the Lakeview girls in the 4K. The freshman, in her first varsity meet, placed 17th with a time of 21:43.98. Junior Cherish Moore ran the race in 25:02.60 and freshman Jordyn Loseke recorded a time of 27:03.57.

Freshman Elle Badstieber medaled in her first varsity meet, completing the 5K in 24:10.13 for 14th place. The Lady Vikes finished fourth in the race as Romy Schatz placed 25th and Hannah Ogan crossed the line in 29th.