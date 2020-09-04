Area Softball: Titans maul Monarchs, fall to Stars

Twin River softball split a pair of games at home on Thursday, shutting out David City Aquinas 11-0 before falling to Kearney Catholic 7-3.
Senior pitcher Emilee Spitz tied the Aquinas order up in knots with a four-inning no-hitter, her second of the season. She tossed all seven frames with no hits Aug. 22 in a 7-0 win over Centura/Central Valley. She struck out 13 that night. Spitz wasn't quite as dominant with four Ks, but she was still unhittable while tossing 31 of her 41 pitches for strikes.
Kearney Catholic plated four in the fifth inning with the game tied 3-3 in the other contest.
Thursday also saw Boone Central down North Bend 10-7.
TWIN RIVER 11, AQUINAS 0: Spitz worked around a one-out error in the first then returned to the circle in the second with a 6-0 lead. She doubled in the first run then got more support with a Delaney Reeg two-RBI single, Faith Zimmer RBI single, Natalie Reeg run on a passed ball and Katie Paczosa walk with the bases loaded. Spitz came up again and rove in her second run of the inning with a second straight bases-loaded walk.
Kamryn Lemburg finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, Delaney Reeg was 2 for 3 with three driven in and five different Titans each scored two runs.
KEARNEY CATHOLIC 7, TWIN RIVER 3: The two teams traded the lead three times through the first three innings. It was 3-3 when the Stars plated four on four hits, a walk and an error. The Titans left two stranded in the fifth and failed to take advantage of back-to-back errors to start the sixth.
Spitz was 2 for 3 with a run driven in. Delaney Reeg doubled.
BOONE CENTRAL 10, NORTH BEND 7: North Bend led 5-1 through two innings when Boone Central began the comeback in the third. The Cardinals plated two on an Autumn Patzel triple then a passed ball to make it 5-3.
Boone Central then took the lead for good in the fourth with six runs. Shalee Grape singled one in, Ashlyn Krohn pushed another across on a bases-loaded walk followed by a sac fly by Claire Choat and back-to-back doubles by Madisyn Cunningham and Ashtyn Hedlund. Cunningham's drive to center scored two.
Cunningham finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs while Kalli Niemann also had multiple hits. Grape, Krohn Niemann and Avery Olnes all stole a base. Olnes also earned the win in the circle, tossing the first four innings and striking out two.
Reach The Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.
