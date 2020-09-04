Area Softball: Titans maul Monarchs, fall to Stars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twin River softball split a pair of games at home on Thursday, shutting out David City Aquinas 11-0 before falling to Kearney Catholic 7-3.

Senior pitcher Emilee Spitz tied the Aquinas order up in knots with a four-inning no-hitter, her second of the season. She tossed all seven frames with no hits Aug. 22 in a 7-0 win over Centura/Central Valley. She struck out 13 that night. Spitz wasn't quite as dominant with four Ks, but she was still unhittable while tossing 31 of her 41 pitches for strikes.

Kearney Catholic plated four in the fifth inning with the game tied 3-3 in the other contest.

Thursday also saw Boone Central down North Bend 10-7.

TWIN RIVER 11, AQUINAS 0: Spitz worked around a one-out error in the first then returned to the circle in the second with a 6-0 lead. She doubled in the first run then got more support with a Delaney Reeg two-RBI single, Faith Zimmer RBI single, Natalie Reeg run on a passed ball and Katie Paczosa walk with the bases loaded. Spitz came up again and rove in her second run of the inning with a second straight bases-loaded walk.

Kamryn Lemburg finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, Delaney Reeg was 2 for 3 with three driven in and five different Titans each scored two runs.