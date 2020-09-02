 Skip to main content
Arndt leads Scotus to victory over Lakeview and Fullerton
Cecelia Arndt

Scotus freshman Cecelia Arndt putts during a triangular against Lakeview and Fullerton on Tuesday at Quail Run. Arndt won the triangular after shooting a 38. 

Scotus Central Catholic freshman Cecelia Arndt continued a hot start to her high school golf career on Tuesday in a triangular against Lakeview and Fullerton. 

The Shamrock shot a 38, the lowest score of the day, to lead Scotus to a team victory. Scotus finished with a score of 186, Lakeview shot a 203 and Fullerton carded a 216. 

"I challenged the girls to shoot below our opening season score last Friday of a 201," SCC coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "They responded to my challenge and even commented on several shots they wish they could have played over. It was good to see the varsity step up and play well as a team." 

Alaina Dierman shot a 46, Jaelyn Podolak a 51, Abee Hutchinson a 51 and Ella Nahorny a 56.

Lakeview's best score same from Hannah Kitt, who carded a 50. 

Hannah Kitt

Lakeview's Hannah Kitt tees off during a triangular against Scotus and Fullerton on Tuesday at Quail Run. Kitt shot a 50 to lead Lakeview. 

Ella Meyer, Torrin Boyer and Grace Berkeland all finished with a score of 51, and Jerica Mohlman carded a 57. 

Lakeview is in action next at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the York Invitational and Scotus is in action next at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

