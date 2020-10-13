Arndt medals in first state tournament

After shooting an 86 on the first day of the Class C golf state championship on Monday at Elks Country Club in Columbus, Scotus Central Catholic freshman Cecilia Arndt looked to be in good position to earn a medal.
The Shamrock rookie clinched her top-15 finish on Tuesday after shaving a stroke off of the previous day's total to finish in ninth place. She is the first Scotus freshman to earn a medal since Jacy Gaspar placed 11th as a freshman in 2007.
Gaspar went on to be a four-team state medalist, including a runner-up finish as a senior.
Arndt said it was a good feeling to earn some hardware in her first trip to state.
"I'm pretty excited," she said. "It's really cool because I get to do new stuff."
Arndt is new to high school golf, but isn't new to the sport. Her familiarity with the game helped the freshman. She said the experience wasn't too different from other tournaments she's been in.
"It wasn't too different," she said. "It was two days of 18 holes, but other than that I just treated it like a normal tournament, because I don't want to psych myself out."
The medal has made Arndt ready for the next three years of golf at Scotus.
"It's making me excited for the future because I know I can do a lot of good things at Scotus," she said.
Head coach Tanya Niedbalski wasn't to surprised by her freshman's performance. After seeing her at the beginning of the year, Niedbalski knew she had something special on her hands.
"Everybody had told me this is going to be a good little golfer," she said. "Every time she came out to practice, every meet she came to she always gave me 100%, and I was hoping she would be able to earn a medal. She was very well deserving of it."
Arndt finished with a score of 171. She didn't have any birdies, but she only had two holes all tournament she she shot double bogey or worse.
"She said, 'Maybe I could have played better, coach. But I didn't give anything away,'" Niedbalski said. "She's Miss Consistent, and she's got a good attitude, and she carries that whether it's a good shot or a bad shot. She's very light-hearted."
Arndt was one of only two freshman to medal at the state meet. Her performance helped lead Scotus to a ninth-place team finish with a score of 801.
Junior Alaina Dierman placed 20th with an 188, senior Jaelyn Podolak and sophomore Ella Nahorny tied for 62nd with a 221 and junior Abee Hutchinson finished in 80th with a 237.
"I don't think we gave anything away today," Niedbalski said. "We bounced between sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth all day long. I'm happy with what the girls did today. We didn't come in with high expectations. We didn't know what was going to happen.
"I'm playing with so many underclassmen that have never experienced a district, let alone state tournament before. I have to give them credit for holding it together. We kind of let our nerves yesterday take control, but today we settled down."
The Shamrocks will have two returning juniors, a sophomore and a freshman next season. Scotus' youth gives Niedbalski hope for continued program success.
"We were talking about it last night," she said. "(I told them), 'Ladies you have an opportunity. You gained valuable experience this year. You're all going to be back next year. There's big things to come if you want to work hard enough.'"
Scotus will lose one senior of the team in Podolak. Niedbalski said the Shamrocks will miss her next season.
"She's been a good leader," she said. "My underclassmen have done a good job of following the examples that everyone has set in the past."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
