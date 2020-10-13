Arndt medals in first state tournament

Head coach Tanya Niedbalski wasn't to surprised by her freshman's performance. After seeing her at the beginning of the year, Niedbalski knew she had something special on her hands.

"Everybody had told me this is going to be a good little golfer," she said. "Every time she came out to practice, every meet she came to she always gave me 100%, and I was hoping she would be able to earn a medal. She was very well deserving of it."

Arndt finished with a score of 171. She didn't have any birdies, but she only had two holes all tournament she she shot double bogey or worse.

"She said, 'Maybe I could have played better, coach. But I didn't give anything away,'" Niedbalski said. "She's Miss Consistent, and she's got a good attitude, and she carries that whether it's a good shot or a bad shot. She's very light-hearted."

Arndt was one of only two freshman to medal at the state meet. Her performance helped lead Scotus to a ninth-place team finish with a score of 801.

Junior Alaina Dierman placed 20th with an 188, senior Jaelyn Podolak and sophomore Ella Nahorny tied for 62nd with a 221 and junior Abee Hutchinson finished in 80th with a 237.