Arndt ties for the lead, Scotus girls win Lakeview Invite

Scotus Central Catholic freshman Cecilia Arndt tied for the lead, junior Alaina Dierman was just three shots back and the Shamrock girls took the team title of the Lakeview Invite on Thursday at Quail run by 12 shots over West Point-Beemer.
Arndt shot a 77 and tied Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian for the tournament low score. Lovegrove was awarded the first-place medal as determined by the tie-breaking holes set before the tournament began.
Arndt shot a 40 on her first nine then shaved off three strokes the second time around. She birdied No. 7 on the back and also had pars on 1, 4 (twice), 5 (twice), 7 and 8.
Dierman shot 41-39 with a birdies on 1, 3, 4 and 7 but also had two double bogies and a triple. Dierman was followed in the Scotus order by Jaelyn Podolak shooting 100, Abee Hutchinson carding a 104 and Ella Nahorny putting together a round of 114.
Boone Central 13 shots back
The Boone Central girls golf team had two members in the top 15 and finished third among 10 teams. Senior Abby Broderson led the way with a 78 and took third - one shot behind the leaders. Taylor Beiermann carded a 94 and was 10th.
Broderson shot a 40 on her first trip around Quail and then 38 on the return. She birdied 3, 6 and 9. Beiermann put together a 46 then a 48. Following that duo was Rachel Malander with a 100, Lauren Kohtz with a 103 and Emmah Benson with a 105.
Coach Amy Ahlers set a goal for the team to shoot a 391. The Cardinals exceeded that by 17 shots.
"I am really proud of the way these girls showed up ready to play and compete. They fought through the weather and stayed away from big numbers - that was huge," Boone Central coach Amy Ahlers said. "We also learned lots of valuable lessons from today that are going to make all of us a whole lot stronger moving forward. Taylor, Rachel, and Lauren all had personal bests. Along with that, Abby and Emmah both played solid rounds. I can see the confidence within all of them growing and the desire for lower scores becoming stronger with each and every round they play. As their coach, that is so much fun to witness."
Meyer tops Lady Vikes
Senior Ella Meyer carded a 99 and led four other Lady Vikes teammates at their home event. Meyer carded a 48 and a 51 as Lakeview finished seventh out of 10.
Following Meyer was Grace Berkeland with a 102, Hannah Kitt and Torrin Boyer with a pair of 106s and Jerica Mohlman with a 120.
