Arndt, VunCannon win two medals

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf competed in two tournaments in three days. Cecilia Arndt won two silver medals and Quinn VunCannon took home two medals at Saturday's Pierce Invite and Monday's Blair Invite.

On Saturday, the Shamrocks won a three-team playoff for the team title despite playing without three golfers due to ACT testing and injury. On a par-4 playoff hole, Scotus recorded 19 strokes while O'Neill and Pierce ended with 21 and 24, respectively. All three teams posted a 379.

Arndt won the silver medal with an 82, finishing two strokes back of the champion, O'Neill's Kaylin Gaughenbaugh. VunCannon finished the round in ninth with a 93 and Kaitlyn Fleming placed 10th carding a 97. Kiya Taylor completed the round with a 107 and Kenna Barels ended the tournament with a 118.

"We went to Pierce not knowing what to expect with three JV players on the team. We were extremely satisfied with the day's results. The JV players put aside big-meet jitters and played exceptionally well in the one-hole playoff," Scotus head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "If they were nervous, it didn't show. The coaches keep reminding the team that at any meet changes may need to be made and you have to be ready to step in and play. (Today) was an example of that."

On Monday, the Shamrocks golfed at River Wilds Golf Course in Blair. Scotus placed fourth with a score of 370. In a meet with Class A and B teams, Bennington won the tournament shooting a 358. Elkhorn North and Gretna tied for second with a 359.

Arndt competed in a three-player playoff to determine the individual champion. After all three shot a 73, Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin finished in first. Arndt was second and Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove placed third.

VunCannon earned another medal with an 11th-place 90. Kaelyn Dierman ended the round at 100. Claire Ricket and Kaitlyn Fleming finished the day carding a 107 and 109, respectively.

"The Blair Invite allowed us to see Class A Gretna and a solid group of Class B schools. We enjoy seeing how we compare with the higher class schools," Niedbalski said. "Great competitive atmosphere for the playoff. Quinn VunCannon, playing in her first year of high school golf, had another strong performance."