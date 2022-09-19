Arndt wins gold, Kitt claims silver at Boone Central Invite

Scotus Central Catholic junior Cecilia Arndt and Lakeview senior Hannah Kitt posted the two lowest scores at Saturday's Boone Central Invite at Albion Country Club.

Arndt scored a 1-over 77 to beat out Kitt by five strokes for the gold medal. Kitt broke the single-tournament school record with six birdies. Boone Central's Taylor Beierman (92) and Scotus' Kaelyn Dierman (93) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

Wayne won the team title with a total score of 384. The Shamrocks were the runner-up scoring a 391. Lakeview placed third with a 391 and the Cardinals ended the day in sixth with a team score of 405.

Lakeview's Tatiana Henke tied for 12th carding a 99. Ali Mueller shot a 102, which tied for 20th. Evie Hatcher tied for 36th and Grace Berkeland tied for 45th.

Lady Vikes head coach Sandy Harrison said she's pleasantly surprised with how the team has performed this season. In four meets this season, they've placed no lower than sixth. Saturday's meet was the second straight third-place finish.

Shamrocks golfer Claire Ricket finished the day shooting a 109, which tied for 33rd. Ella Nahorny ended three strokes back of Rickert and tied for 38th. Quinn VunCannon didn't finish the round due to being ill.

"I don't think we have reached our potential yet when it comes to some individual scores and our team score. Some of our scorecards look like a rollercoaster," Scotus head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "We did see some good short game play. Better at getting up and down around the greens. We aren't satisfied with second place, which means we need to focus a little more at practice on our shots and carry that over to our meets."

For Boone Central, Cassidy Maricle tied for 16th scoring a 101. Emmah Benson shot a 116 to tie for 42nd. Britnay Naber and Katelyn Krohn shot a 126 and 167, respectively.