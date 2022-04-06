Badgers hand CHS girls second straight loss

Columbus High soccer couldn't help leaving Wilderness park after Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Class B No. 7 Bennington feeling something was just a little off.

Perhaps it was the irregular school day that had juniors in the building taking the ACT and everyone else off for the day. But not looking for excuses, the Discoverers also realized they just didn't have the same intensity.

That plus misses on four high-quality chances loomed large when the Badgers made it 1-0 and gave the Discoverers their second straight loss following a 2-0 defeat at No. 7 Lincoln Southeast on Friday.

"Bennington is a solid team whether they're Class A or Class B. They can beat a lot of Class A teams, and if they have them on their schedule they will," Columbus coach Zack Wayman said. " ... When you let teams like that hang around long enough, it just makes it that difficult to get out of there with a win."

Bennington's Mia Hunt scored the only goal of the game in the 70th minute when a poor decision put the ball on her foot inside the Columbus penalty area. Trying to relieve the pressure, the CHS defense sent an attempted clearing pass up the center. Hurt shot the poor clearance back where it came from and made Columbus pay for the mistake.

CHS had a breakaway that was whistled for offside, had another that was stopped by Bennington keeper Linnea Larson, a cross that hit the post and another that went just wide.

"We definitely had more quality chances than they did," Wayman said. "They had there's, too, but we had it right there and didn't put it away."

CHS has now lost two in a row following a 6-0 start. Columbus lost 2-0 Friday in a road match at Southeast after goals in both halves by the Knights.

Both of those, and the lone goal Tuesday, are ones the Discoverers can't help but look back on with disgust.

"The past two losses, all three of the goals have been soft. We made a multitude of mistakes to make it happen," Wayman said. "We had at least two to four mistakes that all had to happen to allow the goal. ... It was just one of those games where we couldn't get anything going."

