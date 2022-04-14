Bailey burns Eagles with another hat trick

Two days after an uncharacteristic loss, Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer returned to form Thursday in Norfolk with a 6-0 win over Lutheran High Northeast.

Senior captain Chance Bailey, who had three goals against the same squad a year ago, put together another hat trick against the Eagles and helped the Shamrocks improve to 6-3. Leading scorer Jose Cruz had two, senior Ethan Wulf scored the first goal of his varsity career and SCC won its fifth in six matches.

Scotus saw a four-match winning streak ended Tuesday at Wilderness Park when Kearney Catholic left with a 2-0 win. A win the night before in a top-10 showdown at Grand Island Northwest might have set the Shamrocks up for a letdown just 24 hours later. If so, it was a valuable lesson Scotus learned the hard way.

Getting over that one and back on the winning track started with what coach P.J. Miller called a "lazy practice" on Wednesday. That opportunity to regroup mentally, and an attitude of payback, served Scotus well in an out-of-the-ordinary early afternoon road match.

"We let the kids relax a little bit and forget about Tuesday," Miller said. "Today we were back to ourselves."

Scotus scored the first three goals of the game before the six-minute mark. Bailey had the first two followed by Cruz. Up 3-0 at halftime, Bailey completed his hat trick after the break, Wulf made a memory with his first then Cruz capped the scoring.

Sophomore keeper Josh Bixenmann was only called on twice to make two easy saves.

"We scored the first three goals within the first five minutes and then pulled the reins in a little bit," Miller said. "Today was a good game to get the guys that don't play much some playing time."

LHNE came in 0-4 and had only scored twice in the previous four matches. That was obvious in how Scotus controlled possession and dictated how the match was played.

Bailey had three assists to go with his three goals and now has nine goals, 12 helpers and 30 points on the season. He scored during every match of the winning streak until everyone was shut out against the Stars.

Cruz upped his total to 14 goals, and assists were also picked up by Ted and Frank Fehringer. Ted earned his second of the year while younger brother Frank had two and picked up his first two points of the season after missing the first seven matches.

Scotus is off until a Tuesday home game against Madison. The Shamrocks then have just four matches remaining, including a rematch with Lutheran High to fill in an open spot when Omaha Concordia canceled its season.

"There can't be anymore hiccups or mistakes," Miller said. "The next two weeks are critical for us. We need to finish out and finish strong."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

