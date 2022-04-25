 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
SCOTUS BOYS

Bailey's hat trick part of 8-goal win

  • Updated
  • 0
Chance Bailey

Scotus senior Chance Bailey finds room in the Schuyler defense last week at Wilderness Park. Bailey scored a hat trick in Saturday's 8-0 win over Lutheran High Northeast.

Senior Chance Bailey scored his second hat trick of the season, third of his career and the Scotus Central Catholic boys avoided overlooking an opponent it had already dominated once this season in Saturday's 8-0 home win over Lutheran High Northeast.

The Shamrocks beat the Eagles 6-0 on April 14 then put LHNE back on the schedule when Omaha Concordia canceled its season and forced Scotus to find a replacement.

How the 'Rocks would approach a rematch as big favorites and on a Saturday afternoon gave all kinds of opportunities for a let down. Coach P.J. Miller said there was no danger of that. He sensed a focused, determined mindset in warmups that eventually translated into another big win.

"That was probably our most complete game," Miller said. "Everybody was in the right position, we had good decision making - it was on point," Miller said. "Everybody wanted to come out and take care of business, and we did."

Bailey and the Shamrocks scored six times in the first half then twice after the break. The senior has 14 goals on the season and six against Lutheran High. He had a hat trick just about 10 days earlier and has had a hat trick each of the past three times the Shamrocks have met the Eagles.

Sophomore leading-scorer Jose Cruz added two goals, senior Adam Quinn scored his first two of the season and sophomore Alex Medina had his first while Scotus improved to 9-3.

"It took us a little while to score, but we had something like 18 shots in the first half," Miller said. "Our first goal we didn't score until the 20th minute, but once we got one the flood gates opened."

The win made it four in a row, but also hurt the Shamrock's hopes of hosting a district final should they advance out of the subdistrict round. At 0-7, LHNE bought down Scotus' points average. The Shamrocks are 10th in the current Class B standings and finish up with 5-8 Hastings on Tuesday and 8-5 Elkhorn North on Thursday.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

