Bank of the Valley offense comes to life in

Bank of the Valley entered Wednesday night having been shut out in seven straight innings going back to the season opener. The drought ended immediately when Mustard led off with a single then came home on Pelan's double in the next at bat.

Up 1-0 in the second, Evan Tessendorf started a six-run frame that included 10 batters and seven hitters. He reached first on a hard grounder past third base then came home when Layne Forney scored him on a triple. Logan Jaixen brought in Forney on a line drive to right, Mustard plated two more with a double and Haustyn Forney drove a sac fly to right scoring Mustard. Gibbs singled in the next at bat and scored two hitters late on an error for the seventh run of the evening.

Mustard's RBI ground out with two on in the third increased the advantage to 8-0. Pelan pushed it to 9-0 with a shot through the hole at short moments later.

Pelan tripled in two more runs in the fifth then scored the final Lakeview run two hitters later on a wild pitch.

"He's been in the weight room, so he's got some power. He really hits the ball hard," Johnson said of Pelan.

Mustard's second-inning double gave him four for the season and accounts for four of his five hits in the first three games.