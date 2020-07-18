Bargen still sees potential despite shortened summer training

Wrestlers across the state were left with uncertainty at the outset of summer. Unlike a handful of approved sports, all wrestling and wrestling activities were prohibited until an announcement in late June.
Since that time, programs have held open mat workouts and other get-togethers. But for Lakeview head coach Jeff Bargen, he still has yet to meet with his entire team in person since the conclusion of the 2020 season.
When weight rooms opened on June 1, that provided some contact. For the most part though, he has spent the last several months using various forms of technology to check in.
Now, with contact sports open for summer training, it's a rush to accomplish something before the fall sports season kicks into gear on Aug. 10.
"Not being able to have a spring meeting before the students left for the summer, and not knowing what was going to be allowed made it hard, for coaches, wrestlers, and families to plan ahead," Bargen said. "Now that it's opened up in July, many students are playing many sports at once and some have tough working hours to work around."
Lakeview returns five state qualifiers to the 2021 roster. Senior Logan Jaixen was a fifth-place state medalist. Joining him in Omaha were fellow returnees Hayden Johnston, Kevin Dominguez, Landon Ternus and Austen Smith.
Two years ago, Lakeview won the Schuyler Invite for the first time in school history, won the Central Conference Tournament for the first time ever and made its first-ever appearance at state duals. It was, to say the least, a historic season.
Yet, it was the next season, the one that ended about five months ago, that set the all-time state qualifier mark when nine total Vikings made their way to Omaha. It's, in a way, somewhat similar to 2018 when Lakeview began to make a name for itself.
The program qualified seven wrestlers to state that winter, won just two medals, but had all seven returning the next season. Then came all the historic accomplishments.
But while the comparisons are obvious, this year's group is lacking the kind of summertime preparation Lakeview had two years ago. After months of waiting, the Vikings didn't hold their first open mat until July 6.
And while everything is a full go in July, coaches and athletes are forced to strike a careful balance between workouts, family vacation, summertime jobs and not wearing their athletes down.
That's especially challenging at a school like Lakeview where so many of the same athletes are differencemakers from one season to the next.
"The coaches at Lakeview have worked hard to not overlap and pull our athletes in too many directions," Bargen said.
In addition to in-house training, 16 Vikings have signed up to compete at the York wrestling summer league on Monday nights. Lakeview also has a few open mats planned with Boone Central.
So far, even though his guys are being pulled in several directions, Bargen said he has been impressed with the efforts he's witnessed.
"I have been very happy with the ones coming to open mats and how they are competing in summer league," he said.
As July winds toward August, and many of the boys will be off the mat and on the gridiron, Bargen is hoping they can soak up as much wrestling as possible now and then. Technique is a focus of open mat sessions while York provides an opportunity to compete.
How a reduced schedule affects the team come November remains to be seen. All other high school programs are in the same position, leaving wrestlers at least on a level playing field.
Regardless of the unforeseen circumstances, Bargen is still high on his group and eager to see how it comes together in a few months time.
"We have many others that have participated and are working hard to take that next step," Bargen said. "I’m very excited about the potential of this team."
Peter Huguenin and Nate Tenopir are a sports reporter and the sports editor for The Columbus Telegram. Reach them via email at sports@colulmbustelegram.com.
