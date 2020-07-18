Bargen still sees potential despite shortened summer training

Two years ago, Lakeview won the Schuyler Invite for the first time in school history, won the Central Conference Tournament for the first time ever and made its first-ever appearance at state duals. It was, to say the least, a historic season.

Yet, it was the next season, the one that ended about five months ago, that set the all-time state qualifier mark when nine total Vikings made their way to Omaha. It's, in a way, somewhat similar to 2018 when Lakeview began to make a name for itself.

The program qualified seven wrestlers to state that winter, won just two medals, but had all seven returning the next season. Then came all the historic accomplishments.

But while the comparisons are obvious, this year's group is lacking the kind of summertime preparation Lakeview had two years ago. After months of waiting, the Vikings didn't hold their first open mat until July 6.

And while everything is a full go in July, coaches and athletes are forced to strike a careful balance between workouts, family vacation, summertime jobs and not wearing their athletes down.