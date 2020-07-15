You are the owner of this article.
14U Bullets win Sandhills Shootout
Sandhills Shootout

Members of the Columbus 14U Sandhills Shootout championship team included (all left to right): Front Row, Shay Smith, Libby Rutherford, Faith Zimmer, Carly Gaedeke and Hanna Dahlke. Back Row, coach Steve Garrelts, Ashton Thoms, Courtney Sunday, Danica Taylor, Emma Roberts, Jordyn Trotta, Kelyn Garrelts and coach Jill Dahlke.

The 14U Columbus Bullets raised a tournament trophy for the second time this season when they claimed the championship of the Gold Division of the Spirit of the Sandhills Summer Shootout in Broken Bow.

The team was a perfect 5-0 with two shutouts. The Bullets dominated the championship game over Aftershock 9-0.

