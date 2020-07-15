14U Bullets win Sandhills Shootout

Return to homepage ×
The 14U Columbus Bullets raised a tournament trophy for the second time this season when they claimed the championship of the Gold Division of the Spirit of the Sandhills Summer Shootout in Broken Bow.
The team was a perfect 5-0 with two shutouts. The Bullets dominated the championship game over Aftershock 9-0.
Nate Tenopir
Sports Editor
