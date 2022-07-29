After falling short last year, Lakeview Seniors fueled to claim the state title

The Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors roll into Saturday's Class B state tournament expecting to go on a deep run.

Lakeview, which qualified for state for the first time ever last year, head to Broken Bow with the experience of going through the tournament last year, where it reached the semifinals.

"I'm very excited for these guys. What a great opportunity. They've worked so hard this year. It's tough to repeat as district champions against good teams," Platte Center head coach Travis Tessendorf said. "Just to get back here and have the opportunity to go play in the state tournament. A little bit of the pressure is off, but they're serious. They mean business and we're excited."

Bank of the Valley rolled through the Class B Area 5 Tournament, winning all four games and outscoring its opponents 37-5. The team batted .295 during the tournament, including hitting .455 in the final against Pierce on Tuesday.

Sam Kwapnioski hit 7 for 15 with a double, four RBIs, six runs and one stolen base as the No. 3 hitter. Turner Halvorsen had a big tournament as the No. 6 hitter driving in four runs and scoring six times.

In each game, Lakeview had a different hitter be the primary run producer. It was Kwapnioski Saturday against Pierce with a three-hit, two-RBI game. On Sunday, Blaser hit a single and a double with an RBI.

In Monday's semifinal against Albion, Adam Van Cleave posted three hits with two doubles and scored three times. It was the bottom of the order of Jordan Kracl, Brenden Sloup and Krae Lavicky who combined for five hits, five RBIs and five runs scored in the final Tuesday.

"We're a big thing about consistency. Our lineup, for the most part, has not changed the whole year. I tell the guys don't worry about playing time. Play free. Play effortlessly. Play like you meant to be there because we're not taking you out of the game if you boot a ball," Tessendorf said. "If you go 0 for 4 and strike out four times, you're still my clean up hitter, you're my No. 1 hitter. We've kind of adapted that mentality so it takes a lot of pressure off the boys. They're still competing for a spot every day, but they don't have to worry about am I going to play or not this game."

Kwapnioski said he knows that any hitter in this lineup can come through in a big moment to help the team win games.

"I know our lineup one through nine is pretty salty. It's going to be tough for pitchers at the state tournament to go through our lineup without going over the pitch count," Kwapnioski said. "Everyone on our team can hit the ball at any time and that's nice to rely on because you got runners in scoring position, this guy is going to get a hit for us. We have that confidence. Travis has that confidence. The whole team has that confidence. It's just what's Lakeview baseball is all about. We believe in one another and that's what makes us better."

On the mound, Sjuts pitched eight hitless innings, allowing just two unearned runs on Saturday. Over two starts, he struck out 12 and walked two. Cooper Tessendorf pitched 8 and 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, no runs and struck out 13 hitters.

Eli Osten tossed four innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Blaser pitched two shutout innings with a walk and a strikeout. Kracl started Sunday's game and threw 2 and 1/3 innings, allowing no runs on no hits. He walked two and punched out two.

"It really helps to have good pitchers on the mound, even striking kids out so we can go one-two-three and get the bats ready to roll on the offensive end," Halvorsen said.

Travis said he feels he has three No. 1 pitchers entering the state tournament with Sjuts getting the ball Saturday.

"It's not that he's (Sjuts) better than anyone else, but I think defensively when he's on the mound we're better a team around Jacob," he said. "Any time you put a guy that basically threw two no hitters in the Area Tournament, how do you not start him the first game? He's earned that."

Lakeview opens the state tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Paul Brown Field in Broken Bow against Waverly. He said he thinks the team experiencing state last year will help them this time around.

"We didn't perform very well. I think a lot of it was the excitement of getting there and then when we got there, we're like, 'OK, we accomplished this goal,'" Travis said. "I think our goal has changed. We're not just satisfy by just getting there. We got third last year, and we want to make a little further run."

After losing the first game of the Area Tournament, Waverly reeled off four straight wins to clinch the Area 2 Tournament title.

In the spring high school season, Waverly entered the postseason at 10-13. It won all three district tournament games to punch its ticket to the NSAA Class B State Tournament. As the No. 8 seed, it defeated top seed Norris in the first round and reached the state championship game where it fell 2-0 to Elkhorn North.

Waverly hit .326 with an .832 on-base-plus-slugging percentage during the summer. As a unit, it has seven hitters who played at least 15 games with a .324 batting average or higher.

Drew Miller led the team with a .500 batting average with two home runs and 28 RBIs. Payton Engel batted .358 with 21 RBIs and Jarrett Ballinger hit .362 with 18 RBIs.

James Van Cleave and Nash Peterson is Waverly's top two pitchers. James tossed 31 and 1/3 innings and posted a 2.23 earned run average. Peterson threw the second-most innings with 24 and 1/3. He enters the state tournament with a 3.45 ERA.

"We kind of got a tough draw with Waverly. They have high school baseball. They're a very talented team. They have athletes too," Travis said. "They beat two very good teams in Roncalli who made it last year and Mount Michael and those are all quality opponents that played probably much more of a Class A schedule more so than a Class B what we play."

Travis said the Seniors will have to be defensively sound and get timely hitting to support the pitching.

"I think playing a little smarter baseball than we did last time. If there's balls on the dirt or if they make some bobbles, we have to take advantage of those situations. We got to get some base hits when people are in scoring position," Travis said. "I think if we're not doing very well is not getting hits in scoring position to get some runners in. We left too many guys on base in the district tournament and throughout the year too."

After reaching the state semifinals a year ago, Kwapnioski and Halvorsen said they're ready to compete for the state title.

"I know last year didn't go as plan, but this we're coming back with a vengeance," Kwapnioski said.

"I'm excited to go out there and get some revenge for last year," Halvorsen said. "We lost in the semifinals last year and time to go back and get what we deserve."