Albion Juinors start fast, shut out Wayne

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Juniors scored five runs in their first at bat en route to an 8-0 shutout of Wayne on Thursday night at home and improved to 5-3 on the season.

After a tough 4-2 loss at Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Sunday in which Albion left eight runners on base and went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position, the lineup came to life right away on Thursday night.

The first five hitters reached base on two hits, two talks and a hit batter before Wayne managed to find an out. All five of those base runners came in during an inning in which Post 162 sent 11 to the plate.

The offense tacked on three more in the fifth and ended the night early on the mercy rule when Carsten Bird came in for the final run on a passed ball with the bases loaded.

Bird walked three times, James Fogleman drove in two runs and Trent Patzel and Calvin Webster each had two hits.

Webster earned the pitching win with all five innings, two hits, no walks and four strikeouts. He retired the first seven batters he faced before a one-out single in the third and a two-out hit two hitters later. Webster stranded those two runners with a fly ball to center.