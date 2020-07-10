Albion Juinors start fast, shut out Wayne

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Juniors scored five runs in their first at bat en route to an 8-0 shutout of Wayne on Thursday night at home and improved to 5-3 on the season.
After a tough 4-2 loss at Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Sunday in which Albion left eight runners on base and went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position, the lineup came to life right away on Thursday night.
The first five hitters reached base on two hits, two talks and a hit batter before Wayne managed to find an out. All five of those base runners came in during an inning in which Post 162 sent 11 to the plate.
The offense tacked on three more in the fifth and ended the night early on the mercy rule when Carsten Bird came in for the final run on a passed ball with the bases loaded.
Bird walked three times, James Fogleman drove in two runs and Trent Patzel and Calvin Webster each had two hits.
Webster earned the pitching win with all five innings, two hits, no walks and four strikeouts. He retired the first seven batters he faced before a one-out single in the third and a two-out hit two hitters later. Webster stranded those two runners with a fly ball to center.
The only other base runner he allowed was on a hit batter leading off the fourth. Webster retired the next six hitters in a row.
The performance was his first win in four starts. He evened up his record to 1-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.84. Webster has struck out 21 hitters to go with 10 walks and only allowed five earned runs.
Bird and Whalen Rother started the five-run first with back-to-back walks. Fogleman singled and drove both in on a single to right. Patzel brought him in after a passed ball and a single to left. A hit batter and another single turned into a fourth run when Webster sent a grounder past short. Kyle Priester drove in the fifth run with an RBI ground out.
Rother and Kolin Zoubek both walked with one down and the bases loaded in the fifth, forcing in two runs, and Bird scored on a passed ball in the net at bat.
