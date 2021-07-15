Albion Juniors lose twice to Pierce, fail to qualify for state

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors entered Tuesday's championship one win away from state and with just two losses on the season.

After earning the No. 1 seed in the Class B5 area tournament, Albion earned wins over Wayne, Pierce and the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds and reached the tournament final unscathed.

Pierce had to go through the loser's bracket, playing in three elimination games. A win over Wayne on July 12 set up a rematch between the two from two days earlier when Albion won 9-3.

Behind strong offense and pitching, Pierce defeated Albion twice in a doubleheader to win the area tournament and advance to the state tournament.

Albion dropped the first game 7-2 when Pierce scoring four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good. In the second game, Pierce scored 10 runs in the final four innings to win 10-1.

The Albion Juniors scored three runs on five hits combined in the two games. James Fogleman finished with two hits against Pierce while Ben Reilly had the team's only two RBIs.