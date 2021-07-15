Albion Juniors lose twice to Pierce, fail to qualify for state

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors entered Tuesday's championship one win away from state and with just two losses on the season.
After earning the No. 1 seed in the Class B5 area tournament, Albion earned wins over Wayne, Pierce and the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds and reached the tournament final unscathed.
Pierce had to go through the loser's bracket, playing in three elimination games. A win over Wayne on July 12 set up a rematch between the two from two days earlier when Albion won 9-3.
Behind strong offense and pitching, Pierce defeated Albion twice in a doubleheader to win the area tournament and advance to the state tournament.
Albion dropped the first game 7-2 when Pierce scoring four runs in the third inning to take the lead for good. In the second game, Pierce scored 10 runs in the final four innings to win 10-1.
The Albion Juniors scored three runs on five hits combined in the two games. James Fogleman finished with two hits against Pierce while Ben Reilly had the team's only two RBIs.
PIERCE 7, ALBION 2: Carsten Bird earned the start in game one. After Albion took the lead in the second on an RBI ground out by Reilly, Pierce responded with a four-run third on three RBI singles and a fielder's choice.
Reilly recorded his second RBI ground out of the game in the fourth to cut the Pierce lead to 4-2, but Pierce scored three runs in the final two innings to win 7-2.
Bird threw a complete game with seven runs allowed, three earned, on eight hits and seven strikeouts.
Fogleman, Sam Grape, Reilly and Trent Patzel recorded a hit apiece. Reilly had the lone extra-base hit with a double in the seventh.
Albion committed five errors.
PIERCE 10, ALBION 1: Just like in game one, Albion plated the first run of the game. Devon Luettel scored on a passed ball with two outs in the third to give Albion a 1-0 lead.
Patzel started on the mound and retired the first nine batters he faced, but Pierce took the lead in the fourth with a two-out, two-run single.
From that point on, Pierce scored multiple runs in each of the final three innings. An RBI sac fly and a wild pitch made it 4-1 Pierce after five.
Patzel was pulled with one out in the sixth. He finished with seven runs allowed on four hits, four walks and five strikeouts.
Sam Grape relieved Patzel. A fielder's choice and a two-run double made it 7-1 in the sixth. A two-run single and error made it 10-1 heading to the home half of the seventh.
Albion went down in order in the seventh as its season came to a close. Fogleman's single in the third was the only hit against Pierce starter Haiden Magnussen, who threw a complete game on one run allowed with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Albion completed the season with a 17-4 record.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.