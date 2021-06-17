Albion Juniors plate 20 against Creighton

The Albion Post #162 Juniors scored at least four runs in each of the first four innings and made quick work of Creighton in a 20-5, five-inning win Tuesday in Albion.

Austin Wiese drove in three runs on a 2 for 4 night, Ben Reilly and Luke Curry both had multiple hits and the Juniors maintained a perfect record while improving to 7-0.

Wiese drove in his first during the six-run third inning on a single to right then plated two more in the six-run third on another single to right. He also sent a grounder to second in the second inning that scored two more on an error.

James Fogleman, Trent Patzel and Curry had RBIs to go with four walks, an error and a hit batter for a 5-1 lead through one. Patzel walked with the bags full, Wiese reached on the error and Curry singled in a run in the second. Reilly had an RBI single, Wiese drove in two, Stokes was hit by pitch with the bases loaded and two came in on an error at second in the third. Wiese, Curry and Caden Stokes had RBI singles and two runs came in on an error in the fourth.

Stokes also had the win on the mound with four innings of work, six hits, 4 runs, three earned, three walks and two strikeouts.