Albion Juniors shut out St. Paul, hold off PWG
Albion Juniors shut out St. Paul, hold off PWG

  • Updated
American Legion Baseball
The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors won a pair of games over the weekend, riding the pitching of Sam Grape to a win Friday then holding off a comeback attempt from Palmer-Wolbach-Greely on Sunday.

Grape pitched Albion to a 2-0 win before a wild one Sunday that included a 7-0 lead and an 11-7 deficit. The Albion Juinors remain unbeaten at 6-0.

ALBION JUINORS 2, ST. PAUL 0: Sam Grape allowed just two hits and had just enough from his offense to pick up the win in a complete-game performance. Grape didn't walk any St. Paul hitters, hit two but struck out 12. He threw 92 pitches and 61 of those for strikes.

Grape also scored the first run of the game when he doubled in the first inning then came around on a Trent Patzel double to center. A Carsten Bird walk accounted for the only other run when he stole second, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball.

ALBION JUNIORS 16, PWG 14: Five different Albion hitters had multiple RBIs in the win. Caden Stokes and Bird led the way with three apiece while Patzel, Devon Luettel and Ben Reilly each had two.

Albion scored seven in the first inning on five hits, two hit batters and two walks. PWG responded in the third with six runs on five hits and two hit batters then took the lead in the fourth on four hits, a walk and a hit batter. Four hits, a hit batter and a walk gave Albion the lead back, 12-11 in the fifth.

Four singles and a hit batter extended the advantage to 16-11 in the fifth. Three singles and two walks cut the lead to two in the seventh, and PWG had the tying run at the plate, but a ground out to the mound ended it.

