Albion Juniors split pair of games over weekend

After starting the season 2-0, the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Juniors American Legion team suffered its first defeat of the season on Friday on the road at O'Neil 4-2 but bounced back at home two days later in an 8-6 win over Ord.
Albion hung with O'Neil for a majority of the game, but a three-run inning by the home team in the bottom of the fifth was too much too overcome.
Sunday was a reversal of the script with the Juniors taking a 6-0 lead in the first and holding off an Ord rally.
O'Neil 2, Albion 4
Carsten Bird and Sam Grape recorded a pair of singles in the first, but two strikeouts and a fly out left both runners stranded on base.
O'Neil took advantage of a two-out error and scored the opening run on a double in the next at bat.
Neither team scored again until the top of the fourth when Trent Patzel and Seth Wright singled, scoring one run to tie the game up at 1-1.
O'Neil took control in the bottom of the fifth with three runs on two singles, a walk, a dropped third strike and a passed ball.
Albion attempted to rally in the sixth on back-to-back leadoff singles by Bird and Patzel, but two strikeouts ended the rally.
Albion had one more chance in the seventh, but a double play after an error and a first-pitch fly out ended the game.
Albion 8, Ord 6
After a slow offensive day on Friday, Albion came out of the gates firing on all cylinders.
The hosts scored its first run after Ord walked the first four batters.
A wild pitch allowed Grape to cross home plate and a passed ball created an opportunity for Bird to give Albion a 3-0 lead.
Austin Kahlandt scored on a one-out error, Eric Stock singled in a run and Preister scored on a ground out to take a 6-0 lead.
Neither team scored again until the top of the fourth when Ord narrowed the lead to 6-4 with three walks, a double, a single and a hit batter.
Ord then tied up the game at 6-6 in the fifth when Albion threw two wild pitches in a row after two walks and a single.
Albion kicked it back into gear in the fifth starting the inning with back-to-back singles by Whalen Rother and James Fogleman. An error allowed Rother to score the go-ahead run and Fogleman scored an insurance run on a sacrifice fly.
Albion closed the game in the field with a 1-2-3 inning.
Patzel opened it on the mound going 3 1/3 innings, allowing only one hit and striking out six batters. David Miller pitched the final two innings where he earned the win after allowing only one hit.
Albion played Palmer, Wolbach and Greeley (PWG) on Tuesday and is in action next on Thursday at home against Twin River.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
