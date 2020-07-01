Albion Juniors split pair of games over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After starting the season 2-0, the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Juniors American Legion team suffered its first defeat of the season on Friday on the road at O'Neil 4-2 but bounced back at home two days later in an 8-6 win over Ord.

Albion hung with O'Neil for a majority of the game, but a three-run inning by the home team in the bottom of the fifth was too much too overcome.

Sunday was a reversal of the script with the Juniors taking a 6-0 lead in the first and holding off an Ord rally.

O'Neil 2, Albion 4

Carsten Bird and Sam Grape recorded a pair of singles in the first, but two strikeouts and a fly out left both runners stranded on base.

O'Neil took advantage of a two-out error and scored the opening run on a double in the next at bat.

Neither team scored again until the top of the fourth when Trent Patzel and Seth Wright singled, scoring one run to tie the game up at 1-1.