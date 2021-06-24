Albion Juniors stay perfect vs. Neligh

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors put its perfect record on the line against Neligh on Tuesday. Keaton Hunt and Trent Patzel recorded three hits each as Albion won 15-7 while improving its record to 9-0.

Five Juniors recorded multi-RBI nights. Ben Reilly led the team with three runs batted in. Hunt, Calvin Webster, Patzel and Devon Luettel recorded two RBIs each.

Albion's offense maintained a lead despite some pitching struggles. Hunt threw two innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on zero hits and five walks.

After Neligh scored three runs in the top of the first, Albion answered with seven runs in the home half. The lead never changed hands the rest of the game, and Albion added on each inning.

Webster drove in Albion's first run of the game on a hit by pitch after the first three batters reached to start the first. Patzel singled home the second run then Reilly smacked a two-run double to right field for a 4-3 advantage.

Luettel singled him in two batters later. He scored on a wild pitch to conclude a seven-run first.

Albion broke the game open in the third. With a 8-5 lead, Hunt drove in two on a single to right field. An error and a balk made it 12-5.