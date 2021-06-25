Albion Juniors win 10th straight game

The wins keep on coming for the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Juniors. Their record remains unblemished after a 10-2 win against O'Neill on Thursday, improving the team's record to 10-0.

It was a tight affair for three innings, but Albion broke the game open in the fourth inning with seven runs.

The Juniors recorded six hits from six different players. Austin Wiese led the team with two RBIs.

Calvin Webster started the game on the mound for Albion and put together a quality start. He tossed four innings, allowing two runs on five hits and struck out three O'Neill hitters.

O'Neill scored first on a RBI single and double in the first. After recording two runs on three hits in the frame, O'Neill mustered only two hits the rest of the way

A balk in the third inning put Albion on the board. It was a 2-1 deficit entering the fourth.

The Juniors took the lead in the fourth on a two-run error. They extended the lead to 5-2 on a wild pitch and a RBI single by Luke Curry.

After a wild pitch made it 6-2, Carsten Bird scored Caden Stokes on an RBI single. Bird scored one batter later on a RBI sacrifice fly by Sam Grape.