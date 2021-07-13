Albion power eliminates Reds

Turner Halvorsen's leadoff walk and Krae Lavicky's one-out single scored in the fourth for OWA on an error and Sloup's RBI single and cut the deficit to 7-6 but an error then a triple by Bird pushed the separation back to two.

Halvorsen walked again to start the sixth and scored on a wild pitch. Osten tied it when he was hit by a pitch with two down and came in on Sloup's RBI single up the middle.

Albion answered with four in the home half when two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. One came in on a wild pitch, Grape tripled three across the plate then Webster singled past short and scored Grape.

Kurt Schneider led off the Reds' seventh inning with a leadoff walk then moved on a wild pitch and stolen base before scoring on Blake Anderson's RBI ground out. Halvorsen was hit by a pitch with one down but the ground out then a strikeout looking left the tying run in the on-deck circle.

OWA took the first lead on first-inning RBIs from Sloup and Ternus. Three straight doubles by Grape, Webster and Reilly and a sac fly by Patzel put Albion up 3-2 after two. The Reds took their final lead in the third when Osten was hit by a pitch and scored on Ternus' double, and Ternus moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error.