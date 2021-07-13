Albion power eliminates Reds

The Albion lineup pounded out six extra-base hits and had too much firepower for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds to match in Monday's 12-9 back-and-forth Albion win in the Area Tournament semifinals.
OWA had leads of 2-0 and 4-3 early on, tied it 8-8 in the top of the sixth but then gave up four in the bottom half and saw the season come to a close.
Albion put together nine hits, walked three times, stole one base and struck out six times. That wasn't unlike an OWA squad that had six hits, six walks, three stolen bases and eight strikeouts. But the difference in extra base hits, 6-1, played a major role in the final run total. Six of Albion's 12 runs came in on doubles and triples.
Brenden Sloup had three hits and Landon Ternus two for OWA. Sloup also drove in three in what was his most complete performance of the season at the plate.
Calvin Webster had three hits for Albion while teammates Carsten Bird and Sam Grape chipped in two hits apiece. Webster had a double and three RBIs while Ben Reilly also had three RBIs and a double. Albion's three, four and five hitters (Bird, Grape, Webster) were 7 for 11 with two doubles, a triple and eight RBIs.
Albion took the lead for good in a four-run third when Webster, Reilly and Trent Patzel sparked a two-out rally. Caden Stokes reached on a hit-by-pitch with two down and Bird singled but Grape's popup to first had OWA an out away from ending the threat. Webster singled in Stokes, an error at second scored two then Patzel doubled Webster across for a 7-4 lead.
Turner Halvorsen's leadoff walk and Krae Lavicky's one-out single scored in the fourth for OWA on an error and Sloup's RBI single and cut the deficit to 7-6 but an error then a triple by Bird pushed the separation back to two.
Halvorsen walked again to start the sixth and scored on a wild pitch. Osten tied it when he was hit by a pitch with two down and came in on Sloup's RBI single up the middle.
Albion answered with four in the home half when two walks and a hit batter loaded the bases. One came in on a wild pitch, Grape tripled three across the plate then Webster singled past short and scored Grape.
Kurt Schneider led off the Reds' seventh inning with a leadoff walk then moved on a wild pitch and stolen base before scoring on Blake Anderson's RBI ground out. Halvorsen was hit by a pitch with one down but the ground out then a strikeout looking left the tying run in the on-deck circle.
OWA took the first lead on first-inning RBIs from Sloup and Ternus. Three straight doubles by Grape, Webster and Reilly and a sac fly by Patzel put Albion up 3-2 after two. The Reds took their final lead in the third when Osten was hit by a pitch and scored on Ternus' double, and Ternus moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on an error.
Pitching on either side wasn't particularly effective. Osten started for OWA and gave up four earned in 4 and 1/3 with seven hits, a walk and four strikeouts. Joel Thomas followed him and allowed three earned on two walks. Halvorsen recorded the final two outs and gave up a run on two hits.
Patzel started and tossed 2 and 1/3 for Albion. He was the best of any pitcher on the night. Patzel gave up just one hit, two unearned runs and walked one. Keaton Hunt went for the next 3 and 2/3 and allowed five earned on five hits and four walks. Stokes finished it with one earned on a walk.
OWA needed a win to stay alive and face the winner of Pierce and Wayne. Instead, Albion can qualify for state with a win over Pierce either Tuesday or Wednesday. Pierce has to win twice to eliminate Albion. The hosts are a perfect 4-0 thus far in the tournament.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.