Albion Senior bats stay quiet, drop games to Ord and Twin River

Albion Cornerstone Bank Seniors struggled to wake up the bats in two recent defeats. The Seniors suffered a 6-4 loss to Twin River Monday and a 3-1 defeat to Ord on Sunday. Albion recorded nine hits against Twin River, four of which didn't come until the final inning, and five total against Ord.

Cornerstone has dropped three straight games to even its record at 6-6. It'll be back on the diamond Thursday at Battle Creek.

Twin River 6, Seniors 4 (Monday): Over the first five innings, Albion mustered just three singles. It trailed 6-0 entering the final frame.

Down to the final outs, Albion rallied with back-to-back singles by Seth Wright and Devon Luettel. Carsten Bird drove both in on a line drive double to right field to make it 6-2. An error and a RBI ground out by Kyle Preister made it 6-4 with two outs.

Jack Molt reached on an error and advanced to third on a single by Keaton Hunt to put the tying runs on base. Ashton Schafer struck out looking to end the game.

Bird finished the game 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored. Hunt hit two singles in four at-bats. Wright, Luettel, Preister and Molt had one single each.

On the mound, Bird took the ball and threw three innings allowing four runs on three hits. He struck out three Titans and walked two. Calvin Webster relieved Bird and tossed four innings while allowing two runs on one hit, two strikeouts and four walks.

Ord 3, Seniors 1 (Sunday): Albion lacked run support for starter Kyle Preister in Sunday's game. Preister threw a complete game, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out 13 Ord hitters.

The Albion starter allowed a two-out, two-run double in the first and a two-out, RBI single in the fifth.

After going down in order in the first, Albion plated a run in the third on an RBI single by Bird that scored Logan Spence to make it 2-1. With runners on second and third, Albion grounded into a fielder's choice, and Luettel was caught stealing home to end the threat.

In three of the final four frames, Albion went three up, three down. Its last threat came in the fifth when Wright singled and Luettel walked with two outs. Bird popped out to the catcher to retire the side.

Ord pitchers combined to allow one run on five hits and 10 strikeouts. For Albion, Seth Wright hit 2 for 3 and Webster doubled.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.