Albion Seniors defeat Creighton, Twin River falls to Sutton

Twin River and Albion Juniors completed their regular seasons, turning their attentions to the area tournament, which gets underway on Friday. Twin River lost to Sutton 14-1 on Saturday to conclude the season 10-8. Albion endured the same fate as the Titans, falling to Creighton 7-6 last Thursday to finish the summer 9-6.

Both Senior teams were also in action. Albion defeated Creighton 7-0 last Thursday for its fifth win in the last six games. Its record stands at 11-7 ahead of Wednesday's game against Lakeview.

After defeating BDS 11-3 last Thursday, Twin River fell 1-0 to Sutton on Saturday. With three games remaining in the regular season, the Titans are 9-10.

Sutton 1, Twin River Seniors 0 (Saturday): In a pitcher's duel, Sutton won the game on a walk-off single. Sutton hit three straight singles against reliever Anthony Brown to secure the win.

Norman Grothe dominated on the mound with six shutout innings. He allowed just two hits, walked two and struck out 10 Sutton hitters.

The Titans recorded just four hits, singles by Grothe, Elijah Peters and Kaleb Morton. Ashton Johnson doubled for the lone Twin River extra-base hit. The team struck out 14 times.

Twin River had runners on second and third after an error, single and sac bunt. Jakob Tenski struck out to end the second. In the fifth, the Seniors had back-to-back walks, but a strikeout and double play ended the threat.

Sutton 14, Twin River Juniors 1 (Saturday): Sutton tallied six runs in the second, one in the third and seven in the fourth for the victory. Sutton recorded six hits and drew nine walks.

Twin River finished the afternoon with just one run on three hits. Garrett Alexander singled to lead off the second. Fletcher Dubas singled and stole second in the third. He scored on an RBI single to right field by Tim Jarecki.

Jarecki pitched the first three innings. He allowed seven runs on four hits and four walks. Paydon Rinkol and Dubas combined to record the final three outs.

Twin River Seniors 11, BDS 3 (Thursday): Twin River's seven-run second spearheaded a run-rule win over BDS. The top eight Twin River hitters in the lineup recorded at least one hit.

Mason Viergutz hit 2 for 3 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored. Caden Jenkinson also recorded two hits in three plate appearances. Kaleb Morton drove in two runs and Grothe, Beau Zoucha, Tenski, Nehemiah Peters and Elijah Peters tallied one RBI each.

Jenkinson pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk. BDS scored one run in three separate innings.

Elijah tied the game at 1-1 in the second on an RBI single by Elijah. Morton launched a two-run double to center field to plate two runs. The Seniors made it 5-1 on a Viergutz two-run single. Grothe's RBI double and Zoucha's RBI single increased the lead to six runs.

After two runs scored by BDS, the Titans restored their six-run lead on a Viergutz two-run triple to center. Tenski and Nehemiah walked with the bases loaded to make it 11-3.

Albion Seniors 7, Creighton 0 (Thursday): A complete game shutout by Carsten Bird led Albion to a comfortable win. Bird allowed seven hits, all singles, walked one and struck out 10 Creighton hitters for the win.

Trent Patzel led Albion's offense hitting 2 for 2 with one RBI and two runs scored. Caden Stokes drove in a pair of runs hitting 1 for 3. Bird tripled for the game's only extra-base hit.

Albion broke the scoreless deadlock in the fourth on two errors by Creighton to make it 2-0. In the fifth, Bird tripled home Seth Weight and Patzel singled home Bird to double the lead to 4-0. An error and a Stokes RBI single grew the lead to 6-0. Stokes record an RBI sac fly in the seventh for the game's final run.

Creighton 7, Albion Juniors 6 (Thursday): Albion suffered a walk-off, extra-inning defeat on Thursday. After Albion forced extras with two in the seventh, Creighton walked it off an inning later on a bases-loaded walk with one out.

After a lead-off walk by Jack Molt, Stokes hit an RBI double and Fogleman hit a game-tying ground out to level the game at 6-6. In the eighth, Albion could only muster a single by Jarrett Rother.

Rother led the Juniors hitting 3 for 4 with an RBI. Stokes doubled twice with two RBIs. Molt, Fogleman, Ben Reilly and Keaton Hunt comprised the other four Albion hits.

Albion jumped out to a 3-1 lead on a Stokes sac fly, a solo home run by Fogleman and a Luke Curry sac fly. Creighton overtook Albion in the fifth with four runs.

Fogleman struck out a dozen hitters over five innings. He allowed five runs on five hits. Hunt threw 2 and 1/3 innings allowing two runs on one hit and four walks. He struck out two hitters.