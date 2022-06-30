Albion Seniors defeated Ord, Juniors won three of four

The Albion Cornerstone Bank Juniors won three of four games last week, including going 2-1 at the Central City Tournament. The Juniors lost to the hosts but defeated Ord 10-6 and Sutton 8-7 to improve to 8-5 on the season.

The Seniors played just one game last week after winning the Creighton Tournament championship on June 19. Last Wednesday, they defeated Ord 10-2 thanks to a three-hit game by Seth Wright. Their was 10-6 entering Tuesday's game at Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley.

Juniors 8, Sutton 7 (Sunday): Albion came back from a three-run deficit in the final inning to win 8-7 against Sutton.

Following a single and two walks, James Fogleman hit an RBI single to center to make it 7-5. Trent Patzel cleared the bases with a double in the next at-bat and gave Albion an 8-7 lead. Patzel and Ben Reilly combined to record the final three outs of the game.

Albion's 3-4-5 hitters of Fogleman, Patzel and Reilly provided the spark for the offense. They combined to go 8 for 12 with three doubles, one triple, six RBIs and five runs scored. Keaton Hunt also contributed offensively with two hits and two RBIs.

Patzel earned the win on the mound with 5 and 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits and struck out nine Sutton hitters. Reilly struck out the final batter of the game.

Central City 7, Juniors 5 (Saturday): Central City's early offense was enough to hold off Albion.

The Juniors cut the deficit to 5-3 but allowed a run in the fifth and sixth that created too large of a deficit heading into the seventh.

The Juniors only recorded five hits. Fogleman was 2 for 2 with a triple, two walks, one RBI and three runs. Jack Molt also tripled and scored in the game. Jarrett Rother and Keaton Hunt combined for the other two hits.

Fogleman started the game on the hill, throwing five innings. He allowed six runs on three hits and six walks. He struck out three hitters.

Juniors 10, Ord 6 (Saturday): In the first game of the day, the Juniors scored at least a run in each of the first five frames, including eight in the first three, to win 10-6.

Reilly went 3 for 4 with a triple and RBI. Patzel, Luke Curry, Logan Spence and Brock Schmeits recorded one hit each. Jack Molt drove in two runs and scored one run. The team drew nine walks.

On the mound, Keaton Hunt threw 4 and 2/3 innings while allowing six runs on six hits. He struck out a dozen hitters and walked four. Fogleman pitched the final four outs.

Seniors 10, Ord 2 (Wednesday): A six-run fifth walked the game off for Albion on a night Wright singled, doubled twice and scored twice.

Fogleman and Patzel were 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Devon Luettel also drove in two runs as Sam Grape and Kyle Preister crossed home twice.

A double, walk and error loaded the bases with one down Albion in the fifth. Patzel hit an RBI single to make it 5-2. An error and a Luettel two-run double increased the lead to 8-2. A Preister RBI single and an error ended the game.

Carsten Bird threw four innings in the win, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked four. Preister pitched a scoreless fifth.

Juniors 9, Ord 1 (Wednesday): After Ord scored the first run of the game, Albion scored nine unanswered, including four in the third for the run-rule win.

Caden Stokes, Patzel and Rother recorded two-hit games. Patzel drove in a game-high three runs and Rother ended with two RBIs. Stokes and Rother scored twice.

Stokes threw a complete game. He allowed one run on five hits and struck out five.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

