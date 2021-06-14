Albion Seniors drop two

The Albion Post 162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors saw their record fall to an even 5-5 after a pair of weekend losses to Saint Paul and Palmer-Wolbach-Greely (PWG).

Saint Paul handed Albion a 6-2 loss on Friday when it jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first three innings and scored all six runs before Albion found some offense. PWG held off an Albion comeback from down 6-1 with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

ST. PAUL 6, ALBION SENIORS 2: Albion scored two in the first when two hit batters came around to score on a line drive single to center with two down. Two more came in during the top of the second on a walk, error, single and sac fly. St. Paul made it 5-0 in the third on a double and a single then had all the runs it would need after double, sac bunt and RBI ground out in the fifth.

Austin Kahlandt drove in both Albion runs in the seventh. Kyle Preister reached on a dropped third strike and scored. Caden Stokes accounted for the other run on an error at short.

PWG 8, ALBION SENIORS 7: After falling behind 6-1 through two, Albion went on the comeback trail starting in the third on a Sam Grape two-RBI single and a Seth Wright run during a double steal.