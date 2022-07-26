Albion Seniors fall to Lakeview in Area Tournament semifinals

PIERCE - The Albion Cornerstone Bank Seniors saw its season end Monday night as it was shut out by Lakeview in the Class B Area 5 Seniors Tournament in Pierce.

Albion lost 7-0 as it only mustered three hits against Lakeview starting pitcher Cooper Tessendorf. Shortstop Carsten Bird recorded two singles in the first and the seventh innings. Between those two hits, Tessendorf retired 17 straight Albion hitters.

Bird reached second base after singling both times, once on a runner's indifference and the other following a single from Sam Grape. No Albion runner reached third base.

"We knew Lakeview is one of the better teams out there and we got to play nearly perfect to make it happen," Albion head coach Andy Bird said. "It just didn't go our way. We had a few breaks not go our way and they made the plays. They had Tessendorf pitching who's really strong on the mound, tough guy to get a string of hits together with."

Trent Patzel started the game on the mound for Albion. He pitched 2 and 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Lakeview scored two runs in the first, three in the second and one in the third to put the game away early. Lakeview's top two hitters, Adam Van Cleave and Tessendorf, combined to hit 5 for 7 with four doubles and four runs scored.

An RBI single and a bases loaded walk in the first gave Lakeview the 2-0 lead. In the second, the lead grew to five on an RBI double, error and sac fly. A wild pitch in the third plated Van Cleave and an error scored another run in the sixth to make it 7-0.

In relief, Kyle Preister pitched 4 and 2/3 innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits. He walked three and struck out five Lakeview hitters.

"Kyle (Preister) did a nice job for us. He's one of our main pitchers. We knew we had to have a couple pitchers for (tomorrow) if we could find a way to win, so we had to piece together what we could," Bird said. "Once we got down, we're like we just got to throw everything we got. Kyle's done a great job for us all year."

Albion finished the season 13-11. It entered July with an 11-7 record, reaching the semifinals of the Area Tournament.

"We haven't played as well as we could have. Our record hasn't been great. We lost a lot of games we probably shouldn't have. We certainly had potential to be a little bit better than we were, but anytime you can make a run at districts and get down to the last three, we're pretty excited about that."

The Seniors featured a young team given most of its player were age-eligible to play on the juniors team. Bird said they have a lot of players coming back and hopes that next year they can make a run.

"We got four kids in this group that are juniors that would have to play seniors only next year. Four kids that play quite a bit," he said. "Potentially, we have four seniors back and four juniors back so eight kids back for next year. We could make a run, but have to make sure they all come back."

Albion 10, O'Neill 1 (Sunday): Albion staved off elimination Sunday with a six-inning win over O'Neill. Albion scored 10 runs on 10 hits, scoring seven over the final two frames.

James Fogleman, Carsten Bird and Patzel posted two hits. Bird scored twice and drove in two. Fogleman and Patzel scored two and one run, respectively.

In addition to his two-hit performance, Fogleman tossed a complete game allowing just one run on five hits. He struck out five O'Neill hitters and walked three.

Back-to-back errors by O'Neill in the first allowed Seth Wright and Grape to score. A Bird RBI sac fly made it 3-0 after three innings.

O'Neill's lone run came in the fourth on an RBI single, but Albion responded with four in the fifth to lead 7-1. Grape hit an RBI sac fly, Bird scored on a Calvin Webster fielder's choice, Caden Stokes drove in Patzel on a sac fly and Devon Luettel singled home Webster.

Bird and Patzel hit RBI singles in the sixth and Stokes drove in Ashton Schafer on a sac fly to make it 10-1.

Pierce 12, Albion 11 (Friday): Albion suffered a heartbreaking defeat in Friday's Area Tournament opener against Pierce. Albion sported a 7-2 lead entering the fifth, before Pierce evened the game at 7-7. Albion retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth 8-7 and both teams scored two in the sixth to make it 10-9 entering the seventh.

Pierce scored three runs in the seventh with two outs on a two-run single and an error to pull ahead for good. Albion scratched a run across in the home half on a fielding error by Pierce, but a pop out ended the game.

Bird hit 3 for 5 with a double, triple, one RBI and three runs scored. Fogleman hit 2 for 2 with three walks and three runs scored. Stokes hit 1 for 2 with a double, two walks, one RBI and two runs scored.

Albion sent five pitchers to the mound with Preister earning the start. He threw three innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two punch outs and three walks.