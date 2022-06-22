Albion Seniors' high-powered offense leads to three wins

The Albion Cornerstone Bank Post #162 Seniors won three straight blowouts to improve to 9-6 on the season. Albion scored at least 13 runs in all three wins.

Carsten Bird had the biggest single-game performance over the three wins with eight RBIs on four hits, finishing just a home run shy of the cycle against Creighton on Sunday. Albion won the game 20-2.

The day prior, Albion defeated O'Neill 15-2 with Bird, Calvin Webster and Trent Patzel driving in three runs each. In a 14-3 win at Battle Creek Thursday, Albion took advantage of six errors.

The Albion Cornerstone Bank Post #162 Juniors fell to Battle Creek Thursday 9-8 and defeated O'Neill 13-6 on Monday. They enter Wednesday's game versus Ord at 5-4.

Juniors 13, O'Neill 6 (Monday): The Juniors built an early 9-0 lead for their first win since June 8.

Ben Reilly led the team hitting 3 for 5 with three triples, two RBIs and three runs scored. Patzel, Keaton Hunt, Luke Curry and Cole Lyon walked twice each as Albion finished with 10 free passes.

Caden Stokes, Lyon and Austin Wiese touched home plate twice. Jarrett Rother and Wiese also drove in two runs apeice.

The Juniors allowed all six runs in the third on three hits, two walks and two hit by pitches.

Seniors 20, Creighton 2 (Sunday): In its second game of the Creighton Tournament, Albion secured its biggest win of the season.

Albion scored a dozen runs in the first inning, two in the second and six in the third. The Seniors hit five doubles and one triple.

Bird's four-hit, eight-RBI game led the offensive surge. Patzel hit 2 for 4 with a single, double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Seth Wright and James Fogleman crossed home plate four times each.

On the mound, Kyle Preister earned the win with 3 and 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.

Albion 15, O'Neill 2 (Saturday): In the tournament opener, Albion scored 15 runs on 14 hits while limiting O'Neill to just a pair of hits.

Patzel hit 3 for 4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Webster also homered as he ended the game with three RBIs and two runs.

Devon Luettel recorded a three-hit game with a run scored. Fogleman and Sam Grape had two hits each for a combined three RBIs and three runs.

Bird struck out eight in 3 and 2/3 innings allowing one run on two hits. Webster retired the final four batters in relief.

Seniors 14, Battle Creek 3 (Thursday): Fogleman's two-hit performance led the Seniors to another blowout win.

Albion scored six runs through two innings and blew the game out of reach in the seventh with five. It ended the game with eight hits and 10 walks.

Webster was the only Senior to drive in multiple runners. He had two RBIs. Fogleman, Bird, Grape and Luettel finished with one RBI.

Grape toed the rubber as Albion's starter. He threw four innings and allowed three runs on four hits. He had two strikeouts and one walk. In relief, Patzel threw three shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out six.

Battle Creek 9, Juniors 8 (Thursday): Battle Creek rallied from 8-0 down with four in the seventh to walk it off. With Battle Creek down to their final out, they hit a two-run double and an RBI single to tie the game. An error by Albion allowed the winning run to score.

The Juniors scored all eight runs in the first three frames, with five scoring in the first. Stokes led the team hitting 3 for 5 with two runs. Jack Molt and Fogleman recorded two hits each. Both had one RBI and one run scored.

Fogleman started the game on the hill and threw three shutout innings allowing just one hit. He struck out five and walked two.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

