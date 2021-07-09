Albion Seniors plate 11 runs in win against St. Paul

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors saw its four-game winning streak end Monday night with a 5-4 loss against the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds.

Albion bounced back on Wednesday night with a 11-1 win against St. Paul, avenging its loss earlier in the season. Ryan Kramer earned the win on the mound, tossing five innings, allowing one run on five hits. He struck out three, earning his fourth win of the season.

Calvin Webster and Trent Patzel each drove in a pair of runs as Albion scored double-digit runs for the seventh time this season.

The Seniors put the game out of reach beginning in the fourth, plating two runs. An error and a RBI single by Seth Wright made it 4-0 for Albion.

After St. Paul scored in the home half, Albion scored three in the fifth on RBI singles by Webster and Wright and a wild pitch to make it 7-1.

In the sixth, the Seniors scored four runs to make it 11-1. Carsten Bird hit a RBI triple to center. After he scored on a wild pitch, Webster hit a RBI ground out and Kyle Preister scored on a fielding error.

Albion opened the game with a run in each of the first two innings. In the first, Preister hit a RBI single. Patzel hit a RBI single to center in the second to make it 2-0.