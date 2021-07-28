Albion Seniors' season ends in Area Tournament semifinals

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors entered the Class B3 Area Tournament on July 23-27 in West Point as the No. 5 seed. Albion went 11-9 in the regular season and faced 4-seed Arlington in the first round on July 23.
Albion was shut out 8-0 in five innings and headed to the loser's bracket, where it faced the ETC Knights on July 25.
The Seniors used a five-run first to propel themselves to a 6-1 win. Five different players recorded an RBI and Kyle Preister earned the win on the mound.
Waterloo-Valley awaited Albion in the loser's bracket semifinal with a spot in the final on the line. The Seniors trailed 8-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth before a furious late rally. Albion scored seven runs in the final two innings, but fell a run short in an 8-7 defeat.
During the tournament, Calvin Webster went 3 for 8 with three RBIs. Carsten Bird tallied the only two extra base hits in the tournament with a double and triple against Waterloo-Valley.
ARLINGTON 8, ALBION SENIORS 0: Arlington scored two runs in each of the first two innings against Albion starter Trent Patzel and never looked back. Arlington walked it off in the fifth with four runs to win 8-0 on the mercy rule.
An RBI triple and a wild pitch plated Arlington's first two runs of the game. After a one-out, RBI single made it 3-0 in the second, Patzel was relieved on the bump by Bird. A fielder's choice made it 4-0.
Patzel finished the game with 1 and 1/3 innings pitched, four runs allowed, two strikeouts and one walk.
In the fifth, Arlington plated four runs on an RBI single, an RBI groundout and a two-run single to win the game.
Albion's offense was quiet with only three singles on the day. Bird singled in the first, Preister in the fourth and Webster in the fifth. Webster was the only Albion hitter to reach base twice with a walk in the second.
ALBION SENIORS 6, ETC KNIGHTS 1: Albion bounced back from its defeat two days earlier with a 6-1 win against ETC.
The Seniors scored five runs in the first, only plated one after but had more than enough on the mound to get the job done. Bird, Ryan Kramer, Sam Grape, Webster, and Seth Wright each drove in a run. James Fogleman, Bird, Preister and Webster accounted for the four Albion hits. Austin Kahlandt drew two of the Seniors' five walks.
Albion set the tone right away when the first six hitters each reached base. A fielding error plated the first run. Grape drew a bases loaded walk to make it 2-0. Webster made it 3-0 on an RBI single to left.
A fielder's choice and a steal of home ended the five-run frame. That was all the run support needed for Preister. The Albion started tossed five innings with one run allowed on one hit with four strikeouts and six walks.
After Bird made it 6-0 on an RBI single in the fourth, Preister ran into his first and only jam of the game in the fifth. He walked two and hit one to load the bases. Preister limited the damage to just one run with an out on an RBI sac fly then back-to-back strikeouts
Bird entered the game in relief with one on in the sixth. He retired all six batters he faced with one strikeout to extend the season by one more day.
WATERLOO-VALLEY 8, ALBION SENIORS 7: Waterloo-Valley scored in each of the first four innings against Albion pitchers Bird and Kramer.
Waterloo-Valley scored three runs in the first on a two-run single and ground out. An error, passed ball and an RBI sac fly led to the next three runs and doubled the deficit to 6-0.
After a two-run single in the top of the sixth made it 8-0, Albion began its comeback in the home half.
The Seniors had RBI singles from Webster and Wright and scored on two errors to cut the deficit in half entering the seventh.
In the final frame, Bird tripled then Kramer singled him in for an 8-5 score. Grape cut the deficit to two runs with a run-scoring single. Webster drove in a run on a ground out and suddenly it was a one-run game. Grape stole third and was 90 feet away from the tie when the comeback was stopped abruptly on a three-pitch strikeout.
Bird took the loss with three innings pitched, six runs allowed and two earned on six hits. Albion committed three errors on the day.
Webster drove in two runs for the Seniors to lead the team. Kramer, Grape and Wright finished with one RBI each.
Albion finished the season 12-11.
