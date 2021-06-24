Albion Seniors snap five-game losing streak

Entering Tuesday's game, the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors had gone two weeks without a win.

On its five-game losing streak, Albion suffered three one-run losses, two of those on walk-offs.

The Seniors were in a similar position against Neligh on Tuesday , holding a slim lead late in the game. This time the outcome was much more enjoyable.

Albion led 4-2 entering the fifth inning. After pitching a scoreless fifth, the Seniors scored six runs in the bottom half to win the game 10-2.

Caden Stokes and Devon Luettel each went 2 for 3 with a RBI. Trent Patzel reached base in all three at-bats with a single and two walks.

Neligh took the lead in the second inning on a passed ball and a RBI single. From that point on, Albion scored the final 10 runs of the game.

An error and a passed ball in the home half of the second tied the game. Albion took the lead on a fielding error scoring Kyle Preister in the fourth. Seth Wright boosted the advantage to two runs on a sacrifice fly scoring Webster, also in the fourth.