Albion Seniors snap five-game losing streak
Albion Seniors snap five-game losing streak

  • Updated
American Legion Baseball
Entering Tuesday's game, the Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors had gone two weeks without a win.

On its five-game losing streak, Albion suffered three one-run losses, two of those on walk-offs.

The Seniors were in a similar position against Neligh on Tuesday , holding a slim lead late in the game. This time the outcome was much more enjoyable.

Albion led 4-2 entering the fifth inning. After pitching a scoreless fifth, the Seniors scored six runs in the bottom half to win the game 10-2.

Caden Stokes and Devon Luettel each went 2 for 3 with a RBI. Trent Patzel reached base in all three at-bats with a single and two walks.

Neligh took the lead in the second inning on a passed ball and a RBI single. From that point on, Albion scored the final 10 runs of the game.

An error and a passed ball in the home half of the second tied the game. Albion took the lead on a fielding error scoring Kyle Preister in the fourth. Seth Wright boosted the advantage to two runs on a sacrifice fly scoring Webster, also in the fourth.

In the fifth, Albion scored six to secure the victory. After a Stokes double, Carsten Bird tripled him home to make it 5-2. An error and a RBI single by Preister made it 7-2.

The Seniors won the game on three RBI singles by Trent Patzel, Luettel and Stokes.

Ryan Kramer pitched a complete game for Albion to earn his second win of the season. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven Neligh batters. 

Albion's win improved its record to 6-8.

