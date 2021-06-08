Albion seniors win two of three, juniors stay perfect

The Albion Post #162 Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors and Juniors combined to go 4-1 last week.
After dropping to 2-3 following a 6-3 loss against Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley, the Seniors bounced back with a pair of wins over Neligh and Schuyler by a combined scored of 36-0
The Juniors continued their undefeated start to the season in wins over PWG and Neligh. After outscoring both opponents 25-0, the juniors continued their shutout streak to start the season with a pair of one-hitters.
ALBION SENIORS 16, SCHUYLER 0: In a lopsided mercy-rule win, the Albion Seniors put up 16 runs as Trent Patzel and Sam Grape combined to throw a no-hitter.
Patzel threw four innings and struck out eight with Grape striking out two in the fifth inning in his only inning of work. Schuyler sent the minimum number of hitters to the plate with an error the only thing separating Albion from a perfect game.
Albion led 3-0 after two innings on RBI singles by Patzel and Kyle Preister and a RBI double by Kramer.
The Seniors blew the game open in the third inning with nine runs crossing the plate.
Patzel hit a RBI single to make it 4-0. After an error by the pitcher made it 5-0, Seth Wright dropped a bunt single scoring Preister.
Austin Kahlandt and Caden Stokes hit back-to-back doubles to make it 9-0. James Fogleman extended the lead to 11 runs on a two-run triple to center field. He scored in the ensuing at-bat on a single by Bird.
In total, 14 batters came up to bat in the third with 12 runs scoring on seven hits and four walks.
Albion scored four runs in the fourth inning on a two-run single by Fogleman, a RBI sac fly by Preister and a bases loaded walk by Wright to close out a 16-0 win.
Fogleman finished the game 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Patzel, Preister, Wright and and Kahlandt drove in two runs each.
ALBION SENIORS 20, NELIGH 0: After struggling to get the offense jumpstarted against PWG on June 2, Albion bounced back 24 hours later with an emphatic win in five innings.
Bird opened the scoring with a RBI single. Preister followed him up two batters later with a two-run single.
Webster brought in the fourth run on a RBI single. The first-inning scoring ended on a RBI groundout by Seth Wright scoring Sam Grape.
After a scoreless second inning, the Seniors tacked on three runs in the third inning on two passed balls and a RBI groundout by Wright to make it 8-0.
The big inning occurred in the fifth as 12 runs came across the plate. Following a wild pitch, Preister hit a RBI single to make it 10-0.
After a Austin Kahlandt walk and a Ryan Kramer single loaded the bases, Albion scored seven straight runs in the next six at-bats.
James Fogleman scored two on a double to center field and Bird singled home Kramer to make it 16-0.
A fielding error made it 17-0. That was followed by a Preister RBI double to right field scoring Bird.
The scoring ended on an error and a RBI single by Webster to make it 20-0 after four. In total, 18 batters came up to the plate in the fourth inning with 12 runs scoring on six hits, five walks, a hit by pitch and three errors.
Wright led the game with four RBIs with Preister going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Bird went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
On the mound, Albion got a combined two-hit shutout from Kramer and Webster. Kramer was the winning pitcher, tossing three innings allowing just one hit and striking out seven Neligh hitters.
Webster threw two innings allowing one hit and striking out four.
PWG 6, ALBION SENIORS 3: PWG jumped out to a 6-0 lead that proved to be too steep a hill to climb.
Preister got the start for Albion. He gave up three straight singles to start the game and immediately fell behind 2-0. Another RBI single in the third inning made it 3-0 through three innings.
PWG concluded its scoring in the fourth with three runs on a fielding error and a two-run single.
Preister's day ended after four innings and included six runs, two earned, on eight hits to go with two walks and three strikeouts.
After mustering only one hit in the first three innings, the Albion Seniors got on the board in the fourth inning on a Calvin Webster RBI single that scored pinch runner Stokes.
Patzel made it 6-2 in the fifth on a RBI ground out. Brid then drove in Webster on a RBI double in the sixth inning.
ALBION JUNIORS 12, NELIGH 0: After winning 24 hours earlier, the Albion Juniors were back at it against Neligh for a 12-0 win in five innings behind a strong pitching performance from the starter Keaton Hunt.
He tossed four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 Neligh batters to get his first win of the season.
It was scoreless after two innings but Albion opened the scoring in the third on a fielding error and a two-run double by James Fogleman to make it 3-0.
Five runs crossed the plate in the fourth inning on four run-scoring singles by Hunt, Grape, Patzel and Stokes.
Austin Wiese made it 9-0 in the fifth inning with a pinch-hit RBI single. He came around to score on a sac fly by Grape.
Fogleman made it 12-0 on a two-run triple to right field. He finished the day 2 for 3 with a double, triple, four RBIs and a run scored.
Patzel and Grape each drove in two runs as the Juniors secured their third win of the season.
ALBION JUNIORS 13, PWG 0: In their second game of the season, the Albion Post Juniors secured a 13-0, five-inning victory over PWG while allowing just one hit.
Grape got the start for the Juniors, throwing two innings allowing no hits with five strikeouts. He was the winning pitcher.
Stokes tossed the final three innings, allowing one hit and striking out three PWG batters.
Albion scored in every inning. Two came across the plate in the first on a Fogleman RBI triple and a wild pitch.
It was 5-0 in the second inning on a two-run double by Bird and a passed ball. The Juniors scored four runs in the third inning on a Bird RBI single, a fielding error and a two-run single by Fogleman.
Devon Luettel, Kaden Hunt and Luke Curry hit three straight RBI singles in the fourth inning to make it 12-0.
Webster hit a RBI single in the fifth inning to make it 13-0.
Bird and Fogleman led the way with three RBIs and two runs scored each. Luettel scored three runs with Webster and Whalen Rother scoring two runs each.
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
PWG................................................................ 2-0-1-3-0-0-0 -- 6-11-4
Albion Seniors.................................................... 0-0-0-1-1-1-0 -- 3-8-3
Loss: Kyle Preister (1-2) 4IP, 8H, 6R, 2ER, 3K, 2BB. 1B: Carsten Bird, Sam Grape, Kyle Preister, Ryan Kramer 2, Calvin Webster 2. 2B: Carsten Bird. RBI: Carsten Bird, Trent Patzel, Calvin Webster. R: Carsten Bird, Caden Stokes, Calvin Webster. BB: Trent Patzel, Kyle Preister. SB: Ryan Kramer, Sam Grape, Calvin Webster.
Albion Seniors..................................................... 5-0-3-12-0 -- 20-13-0
Neligh..................................................................... 0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-2-5
Win: Ryan Kramer (1-0) 3IP, 1 H, 0R, 0ER, 7K, 0BB. 1B: Ryan Kramer 2, Carsten Bird 2, Kyle Preister 2, Luke Curry, Sam Grape, Calvin Webster 2. 2B: Trent Patzel, James Fogleman, Kyle Preister. RBI: James Fogleman 2, Carsten Bird 2, Kyle Preister 3, Calvin Webster 3, Seth Wright 4. R: Ryan Kramer 3, James Fogleman, Carsten Bird 3, Trent Patzel 3, Caden Stokes, Kyle Preister 4, Luke Curry, Same Grape 2, Devon Luettel, Austin Kahlandt. BB: Ryan Kramer, Keaton Hunt, Carsten Bird, Trent Patzel, Kyle Preister, Sam Grape 2, Calvin Webster, Austin Kahlandt. SB: Ryan Kramer 2, Sam Grape.
Albion Seniors....................................................... 2-1-9-4-0 -- 16-13-1
Schuyler.................................................................. 0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-0-3
Win: Trent Patzel (1-0) 4IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 8K, 0BB. 1B: James Fogleman, Carsten Bird 2, Trent Patzel 2, Kyle Preister, Sam Grape, Seth Wright. 2B: Ryan Kramer, Austin Kahlandt, Caden Stokes. 3B: James Fogleman, Caden Stokes. RBI: Ryan Kramer, James Fogleman 4, Carsten Bird, Trent Patzel 2, Kyle Preister 2, Seth Wright 2, Austin Kahlandt 2, Caden Stokes. BB: Ryan Kramer 2, Keaton Hunt, Carsten Bird, Kyle Preister, Sam Grape, Seth Wright, Austin Kahlandt. SB: Ryan Kramer, Trent Patzel, Kyle Preister, Carsten Bird.
Albion Juniors....................................................... 2-3-4-3-1 -- 13-11-0
PWG........................................................................ 0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-1-3
Win: Sam Grape (1-0) 2IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 5K, 1BB. 1B: Carsten Bird, Keaton Hunt, Luke Curry, James Fogleman, Calvin Webster, Devon Luettel 2. 2B: Carsten Bird, Sam Grape, Caden Stokes. 3B: James Fogleman. RBI: Carsten Bird 3, James Fogleman 3, Calvin Webster, Devon Luettel, Keaton Hunt, Luke Curry. R: Carsten Bird 2, Sam Grape, James Fogleman 2, Caden Stokes, Calvin Webster 2, Whalen Rother 2, Devon Luettel 3. BB: Sam Grape, Trent Patzel 2, Calvin Webster, Ben Reilly, Whalen Rother, Devon Luettel. SB: Carsten Bird, Calvin Webster, Sam Grape, Caden Stokes.
Albion Juniors....................................................... 0-0-3-5-4 -- 12-14-0
Neligh..................................................................... 0-0-0-0-0 -- 0-1-6
Win: Keaton Hunt (1-0) 4IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 10K, 3BB. 1B: Carsten Bird, Luke Curry, Sam Grape, Trent Patzel 2, Caden Stokes, Ben Reilly, Austin Wiese, Devon Luettel 2, Keaton Hunt 2. 2B: James Fogleman. 3B: James Fogleman. RBI: James Fogleman 4, Trent Patzel 2, Sam Grape 2, Keaton Hunt, Caden Stokes, Austin Wiese. R: Carsten Bird, Luke Curry 2, Sam Grape, James Fogleman, Ben Reilly, Austin Wiese, Devon Luettel 3, Keaton Hunt 2. BB: James Fogleman, Whalen Rother. SB: James Fogleman, Keaton Hunt.