Albion seniors win two of three, juniors stay perfect

PWG concluded its scoring in the fourth with three runs on a fielding error and a two-run single.

Preister's day ended after four innings and included six runs, two earned, on eight hits to go with two walks and three strikeouts.

After mustering only one hit in the first three innings, the Albion Seniors got on the board in the fourth inning on a Calvin Webster RBI single that scored pinch runner Stokes.

Patzel made it 6-2 in the fifth on a RBI ground out. Brid then drove in Webster on a RBI double in the sixth inning.

ALBION JUNIORS 12, NELIGH 0: After winning 24 hours earlier, the Albion Juniors were back at it against Neligh for a 12-0 win in five innings behind a strong pitching performance from the starter Keaton Hunt.

He tossed four shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 Neligh batters to get his first win of the season.

It was scoreless after two innings but Albion opened the scoring in the third on a fielding error and a two-run double by James Fogleman to make it 3-0.

Five runs crossed the plate in the fourth inning on four run-scoring singles by Hunt, Grape, Patzel and Stokes.