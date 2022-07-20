Albion, SOS, Twin River Seniors conclude regular season

The Albion Post #162, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel and Twin River Titan Seniors concluded its respective regular season this week ahead of the Area Tournament which begins Friday.

Albion finished the season 12-9 with a 5-4 defeat to SOS on Saturday and a 10-3 win over St. Paul on Tuesday. It is the No. 4 seed in the Class B Area 5 Seniors Tournament and will face No. 5 Pierce, who is hosting the tournament, at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will face No. 1 Lakeview on Saturday.

The Rebels' final game was Saturday's win at Albion to end the summer with a 17-6 record. They are the No. 1 seed in the Class C Area 5 Tournament and earned a first round bye. SOS will face the winner of BDS versus Utica-Beaver Crossing on Saturday in Geneva.

Twin River ended the season on a three-game losing streak and a 10-13 record. The Titans fell 8-0 to Sutton on Saturday and 9-2 to Central City on Monday. In the Class B Area 4 Tournament, Twin River is the No. 3 seed and will face No. 6 St. Paul at noon Friday in York.

Albion 10, St. Paul 3 (Tuesday): Albion scored nine runs in the first two innings en route to a wire-to-wire victory.

Trent Patzel is 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He was among four players to score two runs joining James Fogleman, Carsten Bird and Sam Grape, who also drove in two runs.

Albion sent five pitchers to the mound. Bird and Patzel tossed two shutout innings. Fogleman allowed three runs on four hits in the fifth before Grape and Kyle Preister pitched one scoreless inning each.

A bases loaded walk by Grape, a two-run single by Patzel, an RBI single by Caden Stokes and a Devon Luettel RBI ground out gave Albion a 5-0 after one.

In the second, Bird doubled home Fogleman, Patzel singled home Bird, Grape scored on an error and a Preister had an RBI hit by pitch to increase the lead to 9-0. Grape doubled home Jack Molt in the fifth after St. Paul scored three to make it 10-3.

Central City 9, Twin River 2 (Monday): A seven-run second for Central City was the difference Monday. It finished with five hits and seven walks.

Twin River's only offense came in the fourth when it scored two. Tim Jarecki grounded into a fielder's choice and Jakob Tenski singled home Norman Grothe. Mason Viergutz and Ashton Johnson each hit one single.

Johnson allowed one run in the first as he got the start. Jerrod Land pitched in relief and allowing seven runs on two hits and five walks in 1 and 1/3 innings. Kaleb Morton finished the game on the mound with one run on three hits in 2 and 2/3 innings.

SOS 5, Albion 4 (Saturday): In a back-and-forth game, the Rebels scored three in the sixth to hold on for the one-run win.

SOS led 2-0 following a second-inning RBI single by Colin Wingard and a fourth-inning RBI triple by Pierce Branting. Albion tied the game in the fifth on a Bird RBI double and an run-scoring single by Patzel.

The Rebels restored the lead in the ensuing inning thanks to an RBI single by Grady Belt, a Wingard RBI triple and a passed ball to make it 5-2.

Calvin Webster pulled Albion within one run on a two-run double to center, scoring Bird and Grape. He advanced to third with two outs on a Ben Reilly ground out. With the tying run 90 feet away, Preister grounded out to short to end the game.

Wingard finished with a two-hit, two-RBI night. Belt and Branting finished with one hit and one RBI and Mick Hoatson recorded a hit. Albion was led by Bird, who hit 3 for 3 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs. Webster drove in two runs and Luke Curry doubled and scored a run.

Shayden Lundstrom started for the Rebels and pitched three innings allowing no runs on two hits along with four strikeouts. Wingard threw the final four innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out seven hitters.

Preister earned the start for Albion and allowed one run on one hit in three innings of work. Grape, Webster and Bird combined to throw the final four innings.

Sutton 8, Twin River 0 (Saturday): After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first, Sutton scored runs in each of the final three innings to win it in six.

Twin River mustered only four hits on singles from the top four hitters in the Titan lineup. Tenski, Jarecki, Caden Jenkinson and Nehemiah Peters all hit 1 for 3. Kaleb Morton drew Twin River's only walk of the game.

Anthony Brown started the game for the Titans and pitched 4 and 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

UBC 13, Twin River 1 (Saturday): In the first game of the day, Twin River allowed five runs in the second and seven in the fourth in a 12-run defeat.

Both teams scored a run in the first as UBC hit an RBI ground out and Paydon Rinkol drove an RBI double to center scoring Jenkinson. Twin River didn't record a hit the rest of the game as it drew three walks and one hit by pitch the rest of the game.

Morton was pulled in the second after allowing six runs on five hits. Jarecki pitched three innings allowing seven unearned runs on three hits. Viergutz tossed a scoreless fifth.