Albion suffers late loss to Wayne in Area Tournament final

WAYNE - Albion snuck under the radar in the Class B Area 5 Juniors Tournament. It entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the six-team tournament, but the Juniors mowed through No. 2 West Point twice and No. 3 Pierce to reach Tuesday's Area Tournament final in Wayne.

In a pitcher's duel, the game was squared 1-1 entering the bottom of the sixth in a must win for Albion to force the if-necessary game. However, Wayne plated three runs in the sixth to defeat Albion 4-1 and advance to the state tournament.

"Really proud with how they played. Really proud of the strides we made all year long. We've improved a ton from early in the season to this point and just made good fundamental plays most of the year," Juniors head coach Andy Bird said. "Happy with how they did. Great tournament for us. Played really well. We were the four seed coming in, so to get to the finals, we're really excited. It's a great run for us."

Wayne opened the scoring in the first on an Albion error, but the Juniors answered in the second on an RBI single by Luke Curry, scoring Trent Patzel, who doubled to lead off the inning.

The game remain tied thanks to Patzel, who pitched for Albion, and Wayne starter Gavin Redden. In the sixth, Albion had the go-ahead run in scoring position after a lead off double by Caden Stokes.

Patzel walked to put two on with one out, but Ben Reilly grounded into an inning-ending double play on a runner's interference call. In the home half, Patzel induced a ground out, but then gave up a triple off the wall in center field.

Wayne took the lead on a suicide squeeze bunt as the flip from Patzel to catcher Jack Molt was not in time. A throwing error and a wild pitch allowed Wayne to score two insurance runs and take a 4-1 lead into the seventh.

Curry singled with two outs in the seventh, but Redden struck out Austin Wiese to end the game.

"It was great to see Luke (Curry) do things. He's had troubles at time, but boy he came through big (tonight)," Bird said. "You never know who's going to step up and (tonight) it was Luke, so that's exciting for him."

Both starting pitchers threw complete games. Patzel allowed for runs, one earned, on five hits and six strikeouts.

"Trent's (Patzel) a battler. He's a fighter. He's going to do everything he can every play. He wants to make every play every time," Bird said. "He hit the ball well (tonight) and he pitched the ball well (tonight), so he's a good player, an important player for us."

Redden allowed one run on five hits with six punch outs. Curry led the Albion offense with two hits and one RBI. Patzel singled, walked and scored a run.

Albion ended its season 12-8. After starting the season 4-4, the Juniors qualified for an Area Tournament final for the second-straight season.

Bird said he felt they had a really good team coming in. He said they had a lot of bumps in the road during the season, but he said it all came together at the end of the year. He's looking forward to next season where it could return eight players.

"That's all you play for at the beginning of the year is to have an opportunity, so we got the opportunity," Bird said. "Wayne is a really good team. We knew they were a good team. We gave it what we had and just wasn't quite enough."

Albion 10, West Point 0 (Monday): A seven-run fourth propelled Albion to Tuesday's final.

Stokes hit 3 for 4 with one RBI and two runs. Reilly recorded two hits with an RBI and run scored. Keaton Hunt drove in two runs to go with a complete game shutout on the mound. He allowed just three hits and three walks to go with eight strikeouts.

Albion broke the deadlock in the third on an error and a Reilly RBI single to put it ahead 2-0. The Juniors doubled their lead to four runs on a Stokes RBI single and a West Point error. A passed ball, a wild pitch and a two-run single by Hunt made it 8-0. Another wild pitch and an RBI ground out by James Fogleman made it 10-0.

Wayne 5, Albion 1 (Sunday): Wayne limited Albion's offense to three hits, sending the Juniors to Monday's elimination game.

Wayne pitcher Wyatt Heikes threw a complete game, striking out eight Albion batters. He finished the game throwing 100 pitches.

Stokes, Fogleman and Patzel each singled once to consist of Albion's offense. Its only run came on a two-out balk in the seventh, scoring Reilly.

Wayne scored three in the first against Fogleman on an RBI single and back-to-back bases-loaded walks. The hosts tacked on two more runs on a single to left to make it 5-0.

Albion 4, West Point 3 (Saturday): Albion capped off a comeback win Saturday on a walk-off fielder's choice by Reilly, scoring Stokes from third base. The Juniors scored all three seventh-inning runs with two outs as Fogleman walked with the bases loaded and Patzel was hit by a pitch to tie the game at 3-3.

Stokes hit 4 for 4 and scored two runs. Fogleman drove in two runners while Patzel and Reilly tallied one RBI. Logan Spence singled and scored once.

An RBI sac fly in the third and a two-run error in the fourth was West Point's only offense against Stokes. The Albion hurler tossed a complete game allowing three hits and striking out five hitters.

Albion 4, Pierce 1 (Friday): Stokes and Fogleman drove in all four runs in Albion's Area Tournament first round win on Friday.

Stokes hit 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. He singled home Spence in the second and doubled home Molt in the seventh. Fogleman singled home Molt and Stokes in the second to make it 3-0.

Patzel started the game on the mound and pitched 5 and 1/3 innings. He allowed one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Hunt earned the save, recording the final five outs. He struck out a pair and walked one.