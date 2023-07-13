After weather postponed the start of the Area Tournaments to Saturday, Albion, Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg and Twin River Juniors competed for a trip to the state tournament.

Twin River and SOS competed in the Class C Area 5 Tournament in Silver Creek. Both teams won their opening game but dropped their second game setting up an elimination game between the two squads.

Albion traveled to St. Paul for the Class B Area 5 Tournament. As the No. 6 seed, they went 1-2 losing to O'Neill in the second round of the loser's bracket.

Twin River

The Titans earned the No. 1 seed for its home Area Tournament. They opened the postseason Saturday with a no-hitter of Wood River in a 13-0 victory.

Jerrod Land and Caleb Styskal combined to pitch five innings, walked two hitters and strike out 11 Wood River batters. Land started the game and tossed two innings striking out four. Styskal struck out seven in three innings.

In the batter's box, Owen Kurtenbach and Paydon Rinkol each hit 3-for-4. Kurtenbach scored three times and Rinkol doubled, drove in three runs and scored once.

Garrett Alexander and Fletcher Dubas posted two hits each. Alexander tallied two RBIs and two runs. Kadin Buhl crossed home plate twice with Boston Hinkle and Land recorded two RBIs. Tim Jarecki walked and scored three times.

On Sunday, Twin River coughed up a three-run lead in the seventh in a 7-6 defeat to Utica-Beaver Crossing. UBC staved off elimination with a bases-loaded walk, a two-run double and an RBI sac fly in the seventh as six of the first seven batters reached base.

In the home half, the Titans loaded the bases on singles from Hinkle and Blake Mundorf and a hit by pitch from Jarecki. Rinkol grounded into a fielder's choice for the final out of the game.

Dubas tied the game at 1-1 in the second on an error. An error and an Alexander RBI ground out propelled Twin River into a 3-1 lead after three innings.

Land scored on a passed ball in the fourth and Buhl lined an RBI ground out to increase the advantage to 5-1 heading to the sixth. After UBC hit a two-run single in the sixth, Jarecki dropped an RBI sac bunt for an insurance run in the home half.

Following a day off Monday, Twin River staved off elimination with a 7-3 victory over SOS. Land, Mundorf, Dubas and Styskal combined to allow three runs, one earned, on just two hits, five hits and five strikeouts.

From the leadoff spot, Kurtenbach batted 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Dubas drove in two runs and Rinkol and Hinkle finished with one RBI.

The Titans jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings. They plated three runs in the first on a Rinkol RBI single and a two-run single from Dubas.

Kurtenbach stole home in the second. Buhl scored on a passed ball and Hinkle drove in Dubas on a sac fly to cap a three-run third and increase the lead to 6-0. Dom Dohmen scored Twin River's final run in the fourth on an error.

In their second elimination game on Tuesday, Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley shut out Twin River 12-0 in five innings behind an eight-run first.

Twin River committed six errors in the game and recorded one hit, a second-inning single from Dubas. Land allowed 10 runs, six earned, on six hits in two innings. He walked four and struck out two.

The Titans finished the season with a 16-6 record.

SOS

The Rebels competed as the No. 5 seed and upset No. 2 Ord in the first round Saturday 6-4.

SOS did all of its offensive damage in the fourth inning scoring six runs on four hits, two walks and two hit by pitches.

After a ground out opened the inning, Dalton Pokorney walked, Collin Vrbka singled and Eli Fjell singled home Pokrorney to get SOS on the board. Vrbka scored on a passed ball and Fjell scored on a Brayden Santos RBI ground out to put the Rebels into the lead.

They doubled the lead on a two-run single from Owen Krafka and an RBI single from Kelby Neujahr. Ord scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but they stranded four runners over the final three innings to fall short.

Santos pitched the bulk innings going 4 and 1/3 allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three batters.

PWG run-ruled SOS in Sunday's winner's bracket game 15-2 as PWG scored four in the first, six in the second and four in the third. They drew 13 walks and recorded 11 hits.

The Rebels scored twice in the fourth on a Neujahr RBI double and a Vrbka RBI sac fly. SOS posted four hits in the defeat.

After falling behind 7-0 to Twin River, SOS trimmed the deficit to five in the fifth on an error that scored Pokorney and Nolan Arps.

Conner Schnell singled home Vrbka in the seventh and had the tying run at the plate with one out trailing 7-3. Fjell popped out and Pokorney flew out to end the game.

SOS finished the season 6-11.

Albion

St. Paul shut out Albion Saturday in the first round of the tournament 8-0 as the hosts scored in five of the six innings.

Albion finished with just five hits and five walks. Carter Molt hit 2-for-3 with two doubles. Cole Lyon, Brock Schmeits and Jace Rasmussen each singled once. Five different Albion hitters drew one walk.

St. Paul scored eight runs on 11 walks and five hits.

In Sunday's elimination game, Albion took down Pierce 10-2 in five innings behind a seven-run first and a three-run fourth and seven Pierce errors.

Molt hit 1-for-2 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored. Rasmussen walked and scored twice with Jack Molt, Luke Curry, Max Grosch, Jacob Miller, Lyon and Schmeits scoring once each.

Grosch doubled home Jack and Carter to make it 2-0 in the first. Later in the frame, Grosch and Miller scored on an error and Schmeits doubled home Lyon for a 5-0 advantage. Schmeits scored on an error and Rasmussen crossed home on a passed ball to finish the first.

In the fourth, after Pierce scored two runs in the top half, C tripled home Rasmussen and Miller singled home Carter and Curry to make it 10-2. Curry struck out the side in the top of the fifth to seal the win.

Miller earned the win after pitching 3 and 1/3 hitless innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, on three walks and eight strikeouts.

In a back-and-forth game Monday, O'Neill squeaked out a 4-3 victory over Albion. A two-out, two-run single in the third broke the deadlock and put O'Neill into the lead.

Miller answered for Albion with a two-run single in the fourth to tie the game. They loaded the bases in the inning, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

O'Neill restored its two-run lead on a two-run home run in the fifth. Albion cut the deficit to 4-3 with two outs in the seventh on a Jack RBI single. With the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, Carter popped out to end the game.

Albion finished the season 5-13.