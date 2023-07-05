Albion, Twin River and Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Juniors played their final regular season games on Wednesday with Albion facing SOS head-to-head and Twin River playing at Lakeview.

All three teams will compete in the Area Tournament beginning on Friday. Twin River will host the Class C Area 5 Tournament in Silver Creek. SOS will compete in that tournament alongside Ord, PWG, Utica-Beaver Crossing and Wood River.

Albion will head to St. Paul for the Class B Area 5 Tournament. The eight-team tournament includes the host, Battle Creek, Central City, Lakeview, Doniphan-Trumbull, O'Neill and Pierce.

On Sunday, the Titan Juniors defeated Albion 8-3 behind a five-run third and a combined pitching performance from Owen Kurtenbach and Garrett Alexander.

Paydon Rinkol scored three times and drove in two runs to lead the Titans offense. Alexander drove in two runs and Tim Jarecki hit 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.

On the mound, Kurtenbach earned the win pitching 3 and 1/3 innings allowing two runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out four hitters. Alexander recorded the next 10 outs for Twin River allowing just one run on three hits.

Keaton Hunt put Albion into the lead on an RBI double in the first. In the home half, Twin River pulled in front 2-1 on a passed ball that scored Jarecki and an RBI sac fly from Alexander.

Max Grosch tied the game for Albion on a two-out RBI single, but Twin River broke the game open in the bottom half.

Jarecki hit an RBI single and Rinkol drove in two runners on a double to left field to make it 5-2. Rinkol scored on a wild pitch and Fletcher Dubas doubled home Kadin Buhl for the final two runs of the frame. Alexander hit an RBI ground out in the fifth for the final Twin River run.

Carter Molt lined a two-out RBI single in the sixth for Albion to make it 8-3. Albion loaded the bases in the seventh, but Rinkol struck out Cole Lyon for the final out.

Jacob Miller started the game for Albion and pitched three innings. He allowed seven runs, three earned, on five hits. Molt allowed one unearned run on one hit and struck out four in three innings in relief.

Molt led the Albion offense hitting 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored. Hunt doubled, drove in a run and scored once.

Twin River

On Saturday, Central City/Fullerton defeated the Titans 3-1 on RBI singles in the first and fourth innings and a triple and an error in the sixth.

Dubas walked, stole second and third and scored on an error in the fifth for Twin River's lone run of the game.

Jerrod Lane pitched a complete game in his fifth start of the season. He allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits with three walks. Lane tied a season-high with nine strikeouts.

Caden Jenkinson hit 2-for-3 with Kurtenbach and Lane finishing with one hit each. Twin River struck out 10 times.

Albion

Albion earned a road win over York on Thursday winning 10-6. The top of Albion's lineup, Jarrett Rother, Molt and Lyon combined to score six times.

Molt singled twice and drove in two runs. Luke Curry doubled and tallied two RBIs. Grosch led the team with three RBIs. Miller and Molt allowed a combined two hits in six innings striking out nine York hitters.

Albion put up a four spot in the first inning on a two-run double from Curry and an error that scored Lyon and Curry on a ground ball hit by Grosch.

In the third, Grosch singled home Lyon and Logan Spence singled home Grosch to restore Albion's four-run lead.

York tied the game in the fourth on an error that plated two runs. Albion responded in the fifth on a two-run single from Molt, a passed ball that scored Rother and an error that scored Molt to lead 10-6.

SOS

The Rebels defeated UBCF 7-6 in extra innings Sunday on a walk-off fielder's choice from Eli Fjell in the eighth. Kelby Neujahr and Conner Schnell singled to lead off the inning with Neujahr scoring on an error.

SOS entered the bottom of the third trailing 4-0. They chipped away at the deficit with an RBI ground out from Neujahr and an error that allowed Owen Krafka to score.

Another error from UBCF allowed Dalton Pokorney to score. SOS tied the game at 5-5 on a two-run single from Brayden Santos in the fourth. The Rebels took their first lead on a Schnell RBI sac fly.

Down to their final out, UBCF tied the game at 6-6 on an error. SOS loaded the bases on three consecutive two-out walks in the bottom of the seventh, but Krafka struck out to send the game to extra innings.

Santos hit 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound, Santos earned the win pitching 5 and 2/3 innings in relief allowing two unearned runs on two hits on one walk and six strikeouts.

Neujahr and Schnell posted two hits and one RBI each. In 2 and 1/3 innings, Schnell allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits and three walks. He struck out five hitters.