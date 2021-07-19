Almost Perfect: CUFCU wins first two area games, falls to loser's bracket in Sunday defeat

Heath Dahlke tied it in the fourth when he singled past short, stole second and scored on an error at short. Kaden Brownlow started the walk-off win with a single to open the seventh, moved over on Kael Forney's RBI groundout, took third on Anderson's single and scored on Zoucha's second sac fly.

"(Zoucha) has been on fire. He's been swinging it well; even his outs have been extremely productive outs," Johnson said. "He's been swinging a hot bat, and overall I think our hitting has really improved. We haven't put a ton of runs up on the board, but I think we look pretty comfortable in the batter's box."

Columbus followed a similar pattern on Saturday - scoring first then falling into a 2-1 hole. Anderson singled and scored on two errors in the third but Gretna 1 Team answered on a single, error and sac fly for a run in the fourth then a single and a double to make it 2-1 in the fifth.

Zoucha was hit by a pitch with one down in the sixth. Bentley Willison doubled him in for the 2-2 tie then scored two hitters later after a Kael Forney single and a balk.

Up 3-2 in the sixth, Anderson singled and scored on Zoucha's sac fly. Faust singled and scored on Willison's single to left.