Almost Perfect: CUFCU wins first two area games, falls to loser's bracket in Sunday defeat

A loss Sunday notwithstanding, everything went just about as well as could be expected for the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues over the weekend at the A6 Area Tournament in Fremont.
Columbus had complete-game pitching performances from Brennen Jelinek and Jack Faust while Nick Zoucha was 3 for 5 with three RBIs, two walks, a run and a stolen base. Though he had 11 total plate appearances, sacrifice flies, free passes and a hit by pitch reduced that number down to just five official at-bats and gave Zoucha a figure that earned him an on-base percentage of .545.
The only thing missing from three solid starts and Zoucha creating offense each time he stepped up to the plate was timely hits on Sunday against Fremont.
Columbus defeated the Gretna 1 Team 3-2 in walk-off fashion on Friday, took down the Gretna 2 Team 5-2 on Sunday for the first time in four tries this season but then was relegated to the loser's bracket following a 5-1 loss Sunday against Fremont.
Columbus had a rematch with Gretna 1 on Monday needing a second straight win to stay alive. Fremont was in the driver's seat with Sunday's win and is guaranteed a spot in the title game regardless of what happens on Monday.
If Fremont defeats Gretna 2, it plays the winner of CUFCU and Gretna 1 on Tuesday. Fremont would have to lose twice to be eliminated from the tournament. If Gretna 2 won Monday's 7:30 p.m. game over Fremont, Gretna 2 faces the winner of Columbus and Gretna 1 for the right to play Fremont in a winner-take-all game Wednesday for a trip to state.
Be sure to check online (ColumbusTelegram.com) and in Wednesday's issue for scores and results.
"The pitching has been strong for us. Brennen and Jack and Bohden (Jedlicka) have all given us strong starts, and Alex (Griffith) is the only relief pitcher we've had to use," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "Without having to be overly strategic or overthink it, we're in a good spot. Jude (Maguire) will start for us tonight and we've got Bentley (Willison), Eli (Kreikemeier) and Alex and we'll see where that takes us."
Jelinek gave Cornerstone the chance to make a deep tournament run when he tossed all seven innings on Friday, allowed six hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out seven.
Two singles, a walk, error and stolen base in the second accounted for the only damage Gretna could inflict on the lanky right-hander. Jelinek retired eight in a row between the third and fifth, stranded two leadoff walks in the sixth on three straight strikeouts and pitched around a two-out single in the seventh.
"(Jelinek) was just huge. ...He really set things up and set the tone for us," Johnson said. "To win a close game like that and seize the momentum right away, our guys were excited."
Grant Anderson singled and scored in the first to put Columbus up 1-0. He stole second, advanced on Faust's single then scored on Zoucha's first sac fly of the game.
Heath Dahlke tied it in the fourth when he singled past short, stole second and scored on an error at short. Kaden Brownlow started the walk-off win with a single to open the seventh, moved over on Kael Forney's RBI groundout, took third on Anderson's single and scored on Zoucha's second sac fly.
"(Zoucha) has been on fire. He's been swinging it well; even his outs have been extremely productive outs," Johnson said. "He's been swinging a hot bat, and overall I think our hitting has really improved. We haven't put a ton of runs up on the board, but I think we look pretty comfortable in the batter's box."
Columbus followed a similar pattern on Saturday - scoring first then falling into a 2-1 hole. Anderson singled and scored on two errors in the third but Gretna 1 Team answered on a single, error and sac fly for a run in the fourth then a single and a double to make it 2-1 in the fifth.
Zoucha was hit by a pitch with one down in the sixth. Bentley Willison doubled him in for the 2-2 tie then scored two hitters later after a Kael Forney single and a balk.
Up 3-2 in the sixth, Anderson singled and scored on Zoucha's sac fly. Faust singled and scored on Willison's single to left.
Faust tossed 101 pitches in seven innings of work with five hits, one earned run and nine strikeouts. His only three up, three down inning came in the third but he also pitched around threats several times. He stranded one-out singles in the first, second and sixth, stranded a runner at second with one down in the fourth after Gretna tied it, left a runner at second with a strikeout looking when Gretna took the lead in the fifth and pitched around a two-out error in the seventh.
Hoping for a win, entry into the title game and one step closer to state, the Blues were denied on Sunday when a wild pitch and three errors led to costly Fremont runs.
Bohden Jedlicka threw the first 5 and 1/3 innings with two hits and three runs but none of those runs were earned. He walked seven guys but also struck out nine.
A leadoff walk then a one-out single both came in on errors in the third. Jedlicka walked another hitter later in the inning that came around to score but that too was unearned following a drop in the outfield. A single and a walk had the bases loaded with two down. Jedlicka limited the damage to just those three runs with a swinging strikeout.
Fremont added two insurance runs on a hit batter, two doubles and a walk in the seventh.
That made it 5-0 at that point and left CUFCU in a major hole. Eli Kreikemeier started a one-out rally when he was hit by a pitch but a fly out to left meant Columbus had to score five times with just one out. An error at short brought Kreikemeier around but a fly out to right ended it.
Columbus had just three hits but earned eight walks, reached on two errors and two hit batters. CUFCU was 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position and hit .167 on balls put in play. Columbus had a runner caught stealing to end the third, had a one-out bases-loaded threat ended in the fourth on a third to first double play and had a runner cut down at the plate trying to score from second on Zoucha's single to left for the final out in the fifth.
"Two days ago the guys were probably feeling like, 'Hey, we're going to win this tournament.' Even though we had a setback (Sunday) night against Fremont, I think the mindset is still the same," Johnson said. "Despite not having a lot going offensively (on Sunday) they kept believing that they were in it. We just had a couple innings end in a tough way. The opportunities were there, we just had a few bounces not go our way."