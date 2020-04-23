American Legion cancels postseason

"We’re still hoping to get some of the season in," Columbus senior coach Cody Schilling said. "These kids, especially the senior kids, have worked their tail off since they were little kids. To not have an opportunity to play their last year is a bad deal. I would like to see us get some of it in."

Although the decision wasn't a surprise to anyone some don't completely understand why the decision was made.

Originally the American Legion said it would decide on May 14 regarding the season.

So, the decision to cancel tournaments before that deadline puzzled some.

"It didn’t surprise me, but I’m kind of confused by it a little bit," Legion Post 84 baseball supervisor, Brad Hansen said. "The information I had until now is that they’re going to make a decision by May 14."

Columbus has a schedule in place but will wait to hear more from the state as to if it will get to play.

"I think it’s going to a moot issue if the governor won’t let us play," Hansen said. "We’ll make that decision based on what he’s going to decide. We have a schedule set. On May 14, we’ll find out if we’re going to go ahead and play. I’m just very skeptical the season is going to happen."