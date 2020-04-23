American Legion cancels postseason

Youth sports took another hit on Wednesday night when Nebraska American Legion canceled all area and state tournaments for Legion baseball.
The American Legion posted announced the following:
"American Legion Baseball’s highest priority is the health, well-being and safety of all our participants, families, volunteers and fans. You can monitor COVID-19 developments through Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). We ask that you continue to review the guidelines, restrictions and regulations established by your local, Nebraska and federal government to ensure doing whatever is required for the safety and well-being of everyone involved,"
The Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee has canceled all Area and State post-season playoff tournaments. All tournament host sites will remain the same for the 2021 season.
It is the intention of the Department of Nebraska Athletic Committee to hold as much of or any part of a playing season here in Nebraska that the situation allows, and to allow the local communities and regional areas to conduct their own tournaments as they see fit based on the current restriction for that region or area."
Although the postseason tournaments have been canceled, the American Legion is leaving open the possibility of allowing teams to hold regular seasons and league tournaments.
But, what that will look like is still a mystery and there will be obstacles to overcome.
Lakeview's American Legion baseball representative and manager of the Columbus Reds Travis Tessendorf wasn't surprised by the decision.
"I was kind of expecting it," Tessendorf said. "We’re dealing with such uncertain things. We have to consider that a lot of our volunteers and legion members are up there in age and are more susceptible to the virus. We have to all consider that we’re playing a team that might have different restrictions than what we do in Columbus.
"We might have more restrictions than what other teams do. Like if we go play Grand Island and they’re saying no more than 10 or fewer people, then we can’t play Grand Island, but we might go to Battle Creek that doesn’t have any restrictions and not have any issues. There’s no uniformity to it."
Teams also have to have at least 14 days of practice before competing in games.
With no organized practices being allowed in the state until at least May 31, the earliest games could begin is on June 15.
Legion baseball also can't push back the season with high school football starting practices in August.
Despite these hurdles, managers indicated they would like to get a partial season.
"We’re still hoping to get some of the season in," Columbus senior coach Cody Schilling said. "These kids, especially the senior kids, have worked their tail off since they were little kids. To not have an opportunity to play their last year is a bad deal. I would like to see us get some of it in."
Although the decision wasn't a surprise to anyone some don't completely understand why the decision was made.
Originally the American Legion said it would decide on May 14 regarding the season.
So, the decision to cancel tournaments before that deadline puzzled some.
"It didn’t surprise me, but I’m kind of confused by it a little bit," Legion Post 84 baseball supervisor, Brad Hansen said. "The information I had until now is that they’re going to make a decision by May 14."
Columbus has a schedule in place but will wait to hear more from the state as to if it will get to play.
"I think it’s going to a moot issue if the governor won’t let us play," Hansen said. "We’ll make that decision based on what he’s going to decide. We have a schedule set. On May 14, we’ll find out if we’re going to go ahead and play. I’m just very skeptical the season is going to happen."
With the Nebraska School Activities Association canceling all spring sports, many players were hoping that baseball would help get sports back on track.
Some players still are holding out hope.
"I know there have been discussions amongst our kids," Lakeview seniors manger Brach Johnson said. "It hasn’t been really long on the grand scheme of things that we’ve been shut down, but amongst the kids, they would love for this American Legion baseball season to be the sport that brings us back to normalcy.
"I think there’s some excitement from the kids from that standpoint. I mean they are the boys of summer. To see that enthusiasm from the kids really says a lot to me about the resiliency of the kids."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!