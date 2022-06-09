Andersen shuts down Blues

The OneUnited Federal Credit Union Junior Blues struggled to find any success against Kearney starter Brayden Andersen and, from coach Jimmy Johnson’s perspective, didn’t deal well with adversity in an 8-0 road loss to the Post #52 Juniors.

Anderson struck out 10, didn’t allow any hits and was two walks away from a perfect game in a mercy-rule shortened contest. Keaton Watchorn and Matthew Kinnison were the only two OneUnited lineup members to reach base on free passes, and every member of the lineup but one struck out once.

Kearney scored single runs in the first two innings, broke it open with three in the fourth then put the mercy rule into play with a two-run sixth following a run in the fifth.

“We could not get any offense going. We faced a really tough lefty who was, far and away, the best pitcher we’ve seen this season,” Johnson said. “When the game kind of goes the way that it did, and a team keeps adding on, I think we let that allow ourselves to disengage mentally.”

Andersen set down the first nine Blues in a row before Watchorn opened the fourth with a walk after falling behind 1-2. He stole second but was left there after three straight strikeouts. Kinnison drew a walk with one down in the fifth and moved to second on a failed pickoff attempt but was also stranded in scoring position on a groundout and strikeout.

Kearney scored one in the first on two singles and a fielder’s choice with runners at the corners. A leadoff double, sac bunt and sac fly added another in the second. Three runs in the third came in after a leadoff double, two singles and a hit batter.

A leadoff walk turned into a run in the fifth. A single, back-to-back hit batters then an error led to the final two runs in the sixth.

“There were some things we didn’t think about the play ahead of time to be ready,” Johnson said. “I think we kind of let the flow of the game affect the mental part of the game defensively. Offensively, I thought we had a good, aggressive approach, but as the game wore on we didn’t do that through the whole game, mainly as a result of what was happening in the flow of the game."

OneUnited dropped to 1-4 with the loss. The Junior Blues were slated for a game Tuesday against Hastings but were rained out. The game has been rescheduled to next Thursday at 6 p.m. at Pawnee Park Legion Field.

"Hopefully we can correct (the mental errors) and give ourselves a chance each time," Johnson said, "and make sure we stay aggressive while thinking of all the situations that can happen and keep ourselves ready each pitch.”

