Antler rally stuns Columbus baseball

Columbus High baseball gave away a 6-1 lead in the seventh and suffered a stunning extra-innings defeat Tuesday at home to Elkhorn in an 8-6 final.

The Discoverers led 6-0 through five innings, gave up a run in the sixth but still seemed to be in a comfortable position with just three outs remaining. CHS then allowed four hits, walked two and hit another in a seventh inning that saw Elkhorn send 10 to the plate and force Columbus to come to bat in the bottom half.

Tadan Bell led off with a double but was left stranded there by the next three hitters. Elkhorn then mounted another rally in the eighth - this one with two outs - and handed Columbus perhaps its toughest loss of the season.

It ruined what was a strong but uneven performance by Bell, an all-state honoree last season. Bell didn't allow a hit through five innings, struck out eight but also walked eight. He was replaced in the sixth after 99 pitches.

Jarrett Bell and Trevor Schumacher then allowed seven hits, eight runs and walked five more in the next two frames.

"I don't know what our deal was, but in the end it came down to command issues," coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We had 13 walks and two hit batters. When you give away 15 free bases, that's four of their eight runs right there. Tadan got out of some situations but that was unlike him to deal with command issues."

Bell never pitched a clean inning and had to face two runners on in the second through the fourth. He pitched out of a two-on, no-out jam in the second with a ground ball and two strikeouts. He hit a batter and had two on in the third with two outs then set down a hitter on a called third strike.

The fourth included two, two-out walks before a ground ball ended the threat. He walked two in the fifth but left unscathed when a runner was caught stealing.

Jarrett Bell then gave up a run on a walk, a hit and two passed balls in the sixth and failed to get an out in the first five batters he faced in the seventh.

Schumacher did what he could to pitch out of the jam and limited the damage. But he entered with the bags full and no outs. A walk and a single pushed three more across.

He had the first two outs in the eighth when two walks and a single extended the inning. A line drive to left scored two and brought in the winning runs.

"It's hard to look for what else we could have done better than throw strikes consistently," Johnson said. "There's not a whole lot else. All the other aspects of the game - fielding, hitting - we were right on those."

Columbus had 12 hits and didn't commit an error. Five members of the lineup had more than one hit including Jack Faust with three and two runs scored. Bell had two doubles and drove in a run. Bentley Willison and Sam Kwapnioski joined him with a double each.

In the third inning, Faust singled and scored on a Bell sac fly, Willison walked and scored on a wild pitch and Wyatt Swanson singled and scored on an error in left field. The Discoverers added on in the fourth when Faust singled and scored with two outs on Willison's RBI double, and plated two more in the fifth on Bell's leadoff double and RBI hits from Swanson and Kwapnioski.

"It's one thing to lose and give up some runs when a team comes back, that happens sometimes, but to look back and try to figure out what we could have done better, that's hard to say. We played about as well as we could have," Johnson said. "Twelve hits and no errors? You'll take that every time."

If there's a silver lining it's that CHS is in the midst of a busy week. Columbus gets a chance again Friday to get back on the diamond and get rid of the bad taste with a home game against Fremont Bergan on Friday then has two on the road Saturday at Lincoln Northeast. The Discoverers fell to 10-10 with the loss.

"It's a tough one to take and a tough one to swallow, especially when you look at how many things we did well and then to have one inning get us," Johnson said. "The only thing we can point to is the pitching and having better control next time.

"I know they'll be itching to get back at it and prove that was just a fluke."

